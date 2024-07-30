Cartology Appoints Mammamia’s Tony Prentice As Director Of Client Partnerships And Sales

Media executive Tony Prentice says goodbye to Mammamia with Cartology’s announcement of the growth of its sales team with Prentice as director of client partnerships and sales.

Tony has joined Cartology with over 25 years of media experience and background across digital and out-of-home, most recently as chief revenue officer at Mammamia. Tony will commence his new role, effective immediately, leading Cartology’s client partnerships team, agency sales team, BIG W sales team, and client strategy team.

“Tony has been a long-time industry peer of mine and I’m excited to see him bring his expertise in commercial and sales strategy and data-driven decision-making into the business,” said Mike Tyquin, managing director.

“We’ve just celebrated Cartology’s fifth birthday and the next stage of our development and growth is incredibly exciting. We’ve got a big job to do to continue to lead the market in customer media in-store, online, and through retail out of home by connecting and unlocking our end-to-end proposition for our clients. It’s more important now than ever for our sales teams to be interconnected and Tony’s proven track record of success makes him the ideal candidate to lead our team in this exciting new direction”.

“Retail media is the most exciting media to be a part of and a substantial part of that is the opportunity that it gives to brands at a time where it’s more challenging than ever to reach and influence the right customers,” said Prentice.

“The advertising landscape is changing, how brands connect with customers is changing and we’re uniquely positioned to deliver context, insights, and end-to-end solutions that drive brand results. I’m looking forward to leading the team in the next phase of our growth”.

Tony’s appointment comes as the business sets its course for its next five years in retail media with an ambition to address broader marketing objectives and help brands grow.

Cartology’s agency sales team also goes from strength to strength with the appointment of Martin Wood as general manager, agency partnerships and sales. Martin has a strong background in media, working closely with agencies across digital, out of home, and retail media. As Cartology’s rollout of over 1,000 screens across the Vicinity network nears completion, Martin will be the driving force behind Cartology’s retail out of home network.

Reporting to Martin, Marie Galinsky will also step into the role of head of agency sales – Southern States, Sophie Hodgson in the newly created role of head of independent agencies, Sam Cameron in the newly created role of national sales manager – large format, and Brigette Curtin as group sales manager independent agencies and direct in NSW. Shannon Moriarty continues to lead the agency sales team across NSW.

“I am incredibly pleased to see the hard work of our team in the agency space come to fruition with these appointments. The growth of our sales team further develops our agency partnerships to optimise our end-to-end, customer media solutions and help brands grow,” said Tyquin.