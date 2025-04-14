Caroline Cleland Promoted To Vice President, APAC, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer

NBCUniversal International Networks & DTC (NBCUIN & DTC) has announced that Caroline Cleland has been promoted to VP, APAC, for the division. In this newly created role, Cleland will lead the strategic and operational direction of NBCUIN & DTC’s linear channels and direct-to-consumer businesses across Asia Pacific, overseeing Programming, Acquisitions, Commercial, Marketing, Creative and Production, continuing to drive the growth and performance of the portfolio.

Cleland takes on this position following Chris Taylor’s expanded leadership appointment to MD, APAC, TV Distribution and International Networks & DTC. Reporting to Taylor, Cleland will be responsible for driving audience engagement and brand awareness, revenue growth and new business, while managing relationships with key stakeholders, advertisers and affiliate operators. Cleland remains based in the company’s Sydney office.

Having joined the company in 2008, Cleland has held a variety of roles most recently leading the group’s regional programming and acquisition team, creating and implementing content strategy across linear and non-linear platforms – across APAC – for the group’s portfolio of channel brands including Bravo, Universal TV, Oxygen True Crime, DreamWorks, Peacock-branded Hub and Studio Universal.

During her tenure, Cleland was instrumental in the channel launches of 13TH STREET (2009), SYFY and Universal TV (2014), free-to-air channel Bravo in New Zealand (2016), BSVOD channel Oxygen (2019), DreamWorks in Australia (2021), free-to-air channel 7Bravo in Australia (2023) and Peacock-branded Hub on JioStar India (2023). Most recently, Cleland launched linear and SVOD offering, Studio Universal, a curated cinematic experience showcasing movies from all genres, in 2023 in the Philippines followed by launches in Taiwan and Indonesia in 2024.

Prior to joining NBCUniversal, Cleland held programing roles with Optus Television, Movie Network and Crown Media.

In addition to Cleland’s appointment, Taylor has rounded out his International Networks and DTC leadership team with Simon Hebblewhite, who has been promoted to Senior Director, Finance – where he will continue to drive revenue performance and strategic financial growth for the business – and Jane McLaren, who has been promoted to Director, PR and Communications to drive the corporate and consumer communications strategy across APAC.