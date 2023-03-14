Carat Melbourne Promotes Nisha Rajamani To Client Partner

Carat Melbourne Promotes Nisha Rajamani To Client Partner
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Carat Melbourne has promoted client director Nisha Rajamani (lead image) to client partner, joining the local leadership team as the agency focuses on its growth agenda for 2023.

Rajamani brings nearly two decades of experience to her role, including five years with Carat as client director, and strong client leadership expertise from her time at Vizeum, Starcom, Group M and Zenith.

Her career is steeped in FMCG experience across household brands, such as Twinings, Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, Lion Dairy and Bulla – over years of media planning and client leadership.

Her capabilities also span media partnerships, built across performance-based categories such as Auto (via BMW Australia) and Insurance (Suncorp) in prior agencies, leading to a deep appreciation for the influence of media and application of marketing theory.

Nisha Rajamani is also an active proponent of diversity, equity & inclusion (D,E&I) initiatives within the industry, via her roles on the dentsu D,E&I Council as well as her via her nomination on the Media Federation of Australia’s (MFA) inaugural D,E&I Council in 2021. She remains a hands-on progressor on the MFA, participating in panels and contributing to industry press. The focus of her work has been to make D,E&I work accessible and tangible beyond workplace training, both within and outside the industry.

Richard Lehocz, general manager of Carat Melbourne, said: “Nisha brings exceptional client leadership skills and experience to this role, her passion for bringing her best self to Carat each day is unrivalled and she is an excellent addition to our leadership team.

“She is a much loved and valued member of our team and her tireless passion for building a diverse and inclusive agency is an example to us all. I am very proud of all Nisha has achieved so far and cannot wait to see her bring her magic to the leadership team.”

Rajamani said: “I am thrilled, it’s an honour to be joining the leadership team, continuing to hone my skill set and using my voice to push for better diversity and inclusion at dentsu and more broadly in the industry. With current trends shifting towards more brands participating in meaningful ESG initiatives, I am especially keen to put my experience to work and bring D,E&I and brands together.”

Carat Melbourne continues to go from strength to strength, extending long-term partnerships with some of its biggest blue-chip clients, and securing key new business including Amplifon Hearing Services.

Please login with linkedin to comment

carat melbourne Nisha Rajamani

Latest News

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO
  • Media

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO

Tourism Tasmania has announced that Lindene Cleary has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer. Cleary has more than 20 years of experience in marketing leadership and management including key roles within Tourism Tasmania as head of brand marketing and recently as acting chief marketing officer. Her career has included several roles within the Coca-Cola company […]

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different
  • Advertising

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different

National Pet Adoption Month Adopt Different film to showcase how Australians can give a pet most in need a brighter future. With 1 in 5 families acquiring a new dog or cat 1 to add to the family unit in recent years, the Petspiration Foundation (formally PETstock Assist) is encouraging Australians to Adopt Different this […]

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February
  • Technology

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February

The LiSTNR podcast network reached more than 6.519 million listeners in February, up by more than 355,000 in January. It also recorded the most podcasts of any publisher in the top 20 podcasts in the February Triton Podcast Ranker released today. LiSTNR podcasts “Hamish & Andy” was the number one comedy podcast, “7am with Schwartz […]

High taxes concept. Young frustrated african american man looking at utility bill, worried about troubles with mortgage payment to bank, having serious problems with debt
  • Media

New Research Uncovers 18-34s Are Bearing The Brunt Of The Cost Of Living Crisis

Younger Australians are feeling immense economic pressure with 70% of 18-to-34- year-olds being negatively impacted by the rising cost of living, a figure that has jumped by 10 percentage points since August 2022, according to an ongoing study from leading strategic insights consultancy Nature. The latest research revealed that 57% of younger Australians are taking […]

Chris Taylor: The Fox News Emails
  • Media

Chris Taylor: The Fox News Emails

Are you loving B&T's new columnist, Chris Taylor? Well, all accolades our way, any hate mail via The Chaser website.

Gelato Messina Saddles Up With Dutch Bike Company LEKKER In Free Ice Cream Campaign
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns

Gelato Messina Saddles Up With Dutch Bike Company LEKKER In Free Ice Cream Campaign

9Gelato Messina has partnered with Dutch bike brand LEKKER to offer free gelato. To enhance the LEKKER test ride experience, Gelato Messina is offering 1 free scoop of ice cream* with every test ride booked via LEKKER between 15 Mar – Sun 9 Apr. To make it even better, LEKKER has prepared pre-determined bike routes […]

Ben Affleck’s AIR, Chronicling The Origin Of The Air Jordan Debuts as SXSW Closing Night Film
  • Media

Ben Affleck’s AIR, Chronicling The Origin Of The Air Jordan Debuts as SXSW Closing Night Film

South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals announced Ben Affleck’s AIR, from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Artists Equity, and Mandalay Pictures, as this year’s Closing Night Film, set to make its surprise debut on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Paramount Theatre. AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling […]

JCDecaux Unveils New Wrap-Around Digital OOH Screen In Auckland
  • Advertising

JCDecaux Unveils New Wrap-Around Digital OOH Screen In Auckland

JCDecaux New Zealand has unveiled The Continental, a new wrap-around Digital Large Format screen at Manukau Road, Auckland. Mike Watkins, country head, JCDecaux New Zealand, said, “This iconic, architecturally designed digital build is one of the most distinctive assets in the country. It is a prime example of our business development strategy in action, to […]

InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8
  • Marketing

InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8

InSites Consulting, the global consumer insight and collaboration agency, is rebranding to Human8, the new human-driven consultancy connecting brands with people and culture to drive positive change.