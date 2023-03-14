Carat Melbourne Promotes Nisha Rajamani To Client Partner

Carat Melbourne has promoted client director Nisha Rajamani (lead image) to client partner, joining the local leadership team as the agency focuses on its growth agenda for 2023.

Rajamani brings nearly two decades of experience to her role, including five years with Carat as client director, and strong client leadership expertise from her time at Vizeum, Starcom, Group M and Zenith.

Her career is steeped in FMCG experience across household brands, such as Twinings, Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, Lion Dairy and Bulla – over years of media planning and client leadership.

Her capabilities also span media partnerships, built across performance-based categories such as Auto (via BMW Australia) and Insurance (Suncorp) in prior agencies, leading to a deep appreciation for the influence of media and application of marketing theory.

Nisha Rajamani is also an active proponent of diversity, equity & inclusion (D,E&I) initiatives within the industry, via her roles on the dentsu D,E&I Council as well as her via her nomination on the Media Federation of Australia’s (MFA) inaugural D,E&I Council in 2021. She remains a hands-on progressor on the MFA, participating in panels and contributing to industry press. The focus of her work has been to make D,E&I work accessible and tangible beyond workplace training, both within and outside the industry.

Richard Lehocz, general manager of Carat Melbourne, said: “Nisha brings exceptional client leadership skills and experience to this role, her passion for bringing her best self to Carat each day is unrivalled and she is an excellent addition to our leadership team.

“She is a much loved and valued member of our team and her tireless passion for building a diverse and inclusive agency is an example to us all. I am very proud of all Nisha has achieved so far and cannot wait to see her bring her magic to the leadership team.”

Rajamani said: “I am thrilled, it’s an honour to be joining the leadership team, continuing to hone my skill set and using my voice to push for better diversity and inclusion at dentsu and more broadly in the industry. With current trends shifting towards more brands participating in meaningful ESG initiatives, I am especially keen to put my experience to work and bring D,E&I and brands together.”

Carat Melbourne continues to go from strength to strength, extending long-term partnerships with some of its biggest blue-chip clients, and securing key new business including Amplifon Hearing Services.