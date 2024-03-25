Captain Feathersword In His Element As Royal Caribbean Announces Wiggles Sailings

Two iconic family brands, Royal Caribbean and The Wiggles, are coming together to create the ultimate family holiday in Australia.

In the summer of 2025-2026, Wiggles fans and adventurers alike can set their sights on making memories with the popular cast of Wiggly Friends on exclusive Wiggles Sailings that feature special experiences for the whole family. Holidaymakers can be one of the first to book when the new line-up is fully revealed on 10 April.

Taking centre stage across the one-of-a-kind holidays are cast favourites Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus, Wags the Dog, and Shirley Shawn the Unicorn. Together with the Wiggly Friends, families can holiday the Wiggly way across adventures on board and ashore as they island hop from Sydney and Brisbane, Australia.

Bringing it all to life is the ultimate combination of signature Royal Caribbean family experiences and the excitement and adventures of The Wiggles that inspire wonder and discovery. Young kids and their loved ones can look forward to character events, live concerts, exclusive Royal Caribbean x The Wiggles merchandise and more.

“We’re extremely proud of this exclusive partnership, which sees two iconic brands loved and trusted by families across the globe coming together to enrich the holiday experience for the whole family. Royal Caribbean has always offered holidaymakers an impressive array of entertainment, and now we’re taking family adventures to new heights with The Wiggles. It’s only with Royal Caribbean that guests will enjoy quality family time and creating lasting holiday memories, all trustingly guided by The Wiggles,” said Kathryn Lock, senior marketing director of Australia and New Zealand, Royal Caribbean International.

“The Wiggles are thrilled to announce our game-changing partnership with Royal Caribbean – a brand synonymous with family holidays. Together, we can’t wait to set sail and provide families with the ultimate holiday experiences. We look forward to guests joining us for a Wiggly good time, where adventure and fun await around every corner. After three decades of The Wiggles, this is going to be an exciting first for us,” said Luke Field, general manager of The Wiggles.

In addition to The Wiggles line-up, Royal Caribbean holidays feature experiences for everyone to make memories together and on their own adventures. Highlights include the award-winning Adventure Ocean kids program, where there are activities for all ages; dedicated hangouts for teens, family-friendly dining spots, one-of-a-kind experiences like bumper cars and surf simulators, indoor and outdoor pools, kids splash pads; and show-stopping original entertainment across 27 ships around the world for more than 105,000 holidaymakers each night in 52 theatres – more than the West End and Broadway combined.

Holidaymakers can find out more about the new and exclusive Wiggles partnership on Royal Caribbean’s website. Wiggles Sailings will open for bookings on 10 April.