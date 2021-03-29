Capgemini Acquires RXP Services, Owner Of The Works

By B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
French-based global tech consultancy Capgemini has announced it has completed the acquisition of RXP Services, owners of creative agency The Works and sister content and social agency Daresay.

With the addition of more than 550 professionals, the deal expands Capgemini’s operations in Australia. The acquisition by way of scheme of arrangement was approved by the requisite majorities of RXP Services shareholders and by the Federal Court of Australia.

Headquartered in Melbourne, RXP Services has locations in Sydney, Canberra and Hobart. The combined strength and capabilities of Capgemini and RXP Services in Australia will reinforce Capgemini’s ability to provide end to end digital solutions to clients across the region at scale. This acquisition reinforces Capgemini’s strategic partnerships with Microsoft, ServiceNow and Salesforce.

Olaf Pietschner, CEO for Capgemini in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East said,“RXP’s experience in delivering data and cloud solutions for a wide range of complex businesses will enable further expansion of Capgemini’s offerings in Australia and New Zealand. Their extensive expertise and knowledge further deepen our networks and capabilities to meet the anticipated growth in demand for digital services and we are delighted to welcome them to the Capgemini team.”

Kaylene O’Brien, managing director for Capgemini Australia and New Zealand, added: “The acquisition of RXP will mark a step change in Capgemini’s presence in Australia. Organisations are operating in a more agile business environment. With the combination of our highly complementary businesses, we are well positioned as a strategic partner to enable our clients’ transformation in digital, data and cloud. We look forward to welcoming the talent and leaders of RXP to Capgemini.”

Ross Fielding, CEO, RXP Services, commented: “Bringing together our two organizations not only opens up a world of opportunity for RXP’s people, it also accelerates Capgemini’s ambitious plan for growth across the region,” said Ross Fielding, Chief Executive Officer, RXP Services. “Leveraging our combined capabilities will be hugely positive for our people, our business and our clients.”

In addition, RXP’s creative agency, The Works, will open a new chapter for Capgemini in Australia, complementing the capabilities of Capgemini Invent to enable the design and delivery of end to end amazing and differentiated digital experiences for clients.

Together, Capgemini and RXP will employ over 2000 people in Australia. The combined team will focus on accelerating digital transformation for businesses across industries locally, offering capabilities in strategy and transformation, application and technology, and operations and engineering.

capgemini The Works

