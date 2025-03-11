Sopranos Star Lorraine Bracco Stars As Couples Therapist In Canva’s Tongue-In-Cheek Spot Launching In The US

Canva has unveiled its latest campaign, ‘Love Your Work,’ launching across the US from 10 March through 22 May, spanning OOH, audio & podcasts and organic social.

The campaign features Emmy & Oscar-nominated actress Lorraine Bracco as Dr. Lang, a therapist leading an intervention for outdated presentations.

The campaign rolls out across streaming TV (30 brand spots including Hulu/Disney, Netflix, Paramount, and more), out-of-home placements (New York, LA, San Francisco), digital display & video (Bleacher Report, The Athletic), streaming audio & podcasts (YouTube, Meta) and organic social (YouTube, Meta, TikTok, LinkedIn, Reddit).

“As teams embrace visual communication, we want to inspire organizations to step beyond their comfort zones and create work they’re truly proud of. This campaign leans into humor & problem-solution storytelling to highlight the emotional side of work and show that with the right tools, great design isn’t just easier, it’s more enjoyable,” Cat van der Werff, executive creative director at Canva said.

“This isn’t just about making better presentations—it’s about shifting mindsets so people see design not as a hurdle, but as an everyday advantage that makes work more impactful and rewarding”.