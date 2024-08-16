Canva Unveils Fresh Rebrand Via Brand Studio

Canva has unveiled a fresh rebrand via Brand Studio – its in-house creative team – led by its executive creative director, Cat van der Warff.

“I’m incredibly proud to share Canva’s refreshed brand, created alongside the amazing Brand Studio team. It’s been both fulfilling and enlightening building a brand from the inside out after years of being agency-side. Being immersed in the brand and its mission, understanding how it needs to scale, and collaborating closely with the people who have shaped it significantly transformed my approach,” said Ashleigh Bowring, creative director – Brand Studio, Canva on Linkedin.

“It was scrappier, more collaborative, and more in-depth than anything else I’ve done before. The end result is something that is vibrant and full of heart; empowering everyday people to achieve their goals, no matter how big or small,” added Bowring.

As part of the rebrand, Canva collaborated with Vucko on the motion system and Buck on its new emojis.

“Having the opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders, Vucko on our amazing motion system and BUCK on the sparkly new emojis, was another invaluable lesson in how strong relationships, collaboration, and trust lead to great work,” said Bowring.

“A huge thank you to our ECD, Cat van der Werff, for guiding the project, sharing her vision for the brand, and challenging us to step out of our comfort zone every day”.

In July, Canva acquired generative AI platform Leonardo.AI, an Australian startup that specialises in generative AI content and research.

“Bringing our worlds together will accelerate each of our teams’ work, taking us from strength to strength, and we can’t wait to get started,” said Cameron Adams, co-founder and chief product officer Canva on the acquirement.

Canva was founded in 2013 by Melanie Perkins, Cliff Obrecht, and Cameron Adams. Within its first year, Canva had more than 750,000 users. In 2015, Canva for Work was launched, focusing on marketing materials. During the 2016-17 financial year, Canva’s revenue increased from A $6.8 million to A $23.5 million. In 2017, the company reached profitability and had 294,000 paying customers.