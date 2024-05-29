Canteen Australia Appoints UM As Media Agency Of Record

UM Australia has been appointed as Canteen’s media agency of record, effective immediately.

UM’s remit for Canteen encompasses performance and above-the-line media strategy plus planning and buying, with a clear objective to grow supporter numbers in order to reach more young people impacted by cancer.

Andrew Clift, managing partner, (house of performance), UM said: “To help them find new donors in today’s challenging market Canteen was looking for an agency who can combine performance marketing strategies with a focus on storytelling and community engagement. Paramount to the overall success of the media strategy was finding new ways to engage regular givers as Canteen continues to play a pivotal role in the lives of young people affected by cancer.

“A tall ask, but very attainable by taking a holistic approach and leveraging the full portfolio across all paid, earned, and owned media channels. To improve the donor experience we will use UM’s House of Performance framework, which can measure and optimise campaigns from above-the-line (ATL) initiatives through to digital acquisitions,” Clift explained.

Janelle Cook, executive director of marketing and fundraising, Canteen said: “Canteen is committed to helping young people through a world turned upside down by cancer and UM’s appointment further amplifies our commitment. UM will help bring our mission to life through innovative media strategies and engaging campaigns building Canteen’s efforts to increase fundraising so we can continue our vital work.”

“From early in our discussions, UM’s team demonstrated a passionate commitment to our cause. Coupled with their outstanding strategic insight, media buying and planning nous, this will make for a brilliant partnership. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

Work begins immediately, commencing with building brand awareness following Canteen’s recent brand refresh and highlighting National Bandanna Day. This year is the 30th anniversary of this iconic fundraising event. Over the past three decades, it has raised millions of dollars to help young people find the support, connections and friendship they need to overcome the challenges of cancer.

Clift concluded: “UM looks forward to creating innovative work to engage with young people, their families and the wider public and drive positive change.”

Canteen will celebrate National Bandanna Day’s 30th Anniversary on Thursday 24 October, 2024.