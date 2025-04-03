Cancer Council Queensland Ad Breaks With Tradition, Stars Real Queenslanders Instead Of Actors

Cancer Council Queensland has launched its first ever television ad, featuring Jordyn Diebert, a young Queensland mother who was diagnosed with a rare form of cervical cancer while pregnant with her first child.

In 2024, 29-year-old Diebert received the life-altering news of her diagnosis, just as she was preparing to welcome her first baby. The ad shows her receiving her treatment, as well as a real staff member from Cancer Council Queensland’s 13 11 20 information and support service, and four other Queenslanders participating to raise awareness of the charity’s cancer support services.

The ad was created and produced entirely in-house, and will air across the state on Channel 7, Channel 9 and the SCA radio network throughout April as part of the new brand strategy and campaign launched today.

The campaign encourages Queenslanders to reach out to the organisation for cancer support, including cancer counselling, accommodation, support with transportation to treatment, and financial counselling.

“At Cancer Council Queensland we give comprehensive support to anyone affected by cancer. We’re here to provide all Queenslanders with the information, resources, and support services they need, at every stage from diagnosis,” said Lexi Kehl, manager, corporate communications at Cancer Council Queensland.

The new ad comes as Cancer Council Queensland researchers find those living in regional and remote areas are up to 44% less likely to survive cancer within five years of diagnosis compared to their metropolitan counterparts.

“In this creative, we wanted to ensure Queenslanders from all regions and backgrounds feel represented, regardless of where they live. It’s important that rural and regional Queenslanders are aware of all the support available to help them access their treatment,” Kehl said.

Cancer Council Queensland’s Multimedia Specialist, Tylah Kinbacher, used minimal equipment and captured the raw, emotional moments in the ad by filming Queenslanders in their element. Kinbacher said authenticity and human connection were front of mind whilst conceptualising and planning the creative.

“We wanted to capture real Queenslanders, their story in a way that was entirely genuine to them. For example the first few scenes were filmed up in Mt Isa, and the farmer really was out mustering with his cattle,” he said.

“We gave all the Queenslanders appearing in the ad the flexibility to put things in their own words. When there was acting involved, we didn’t tell them exactly what to do – instead, we tried to showcase them a realistic everyday scenario, like ‘imagine you’ve just come home from work, and have a lot on your mind”.

I hope the takeaway is Queenslanders understand there’s lots of support available, and they walk away knowing they can come to us at any time,” Kinbacher said.