“Cancer Can Be Inherited. So Can Courage”: Cocogun Launches Rebrand For Inherited Cancers Australia

Cocogun has collaborated with the peak body committed to supporting Australians to understand and reduce their risk of hereditary cancer, on a major rebranding project. Formerly known as Pink Hope, the organisation has been renamed Inherited Cancers Australia to drive clarity and purpose around its mission.

Thousands of Australians carry an inherited risk, through known gene mutations, or have a significant family history that increases their risk of cancer. Inherited Cancers Australia provides evidence-based information to help break the cycle of cancer in families and encourage conversations that save lives. The organisation’s core belief is that knowledge is power, and its vision is that every Australian is informed and supported to manage their risk of hereditary cancer.

Inherited Cancers Australia promotes open discussion around family health history in Australia and advocates for those at risk of cancer and their families, with the aim of earlier diagnoses, risk reduction, and better treatment options. It provides scientific, evidence-based resources and connects people to a nurturing community. With this in mind, the brand needed to be deeply imbued with the sense of strength, humanity and connection found in that community.

This has come to life in the new branding, website and nationwide out-of-home campaign, all featuring powerful photography of members of the high-risk community by legendary portrait photographer Nic Walker.

“We believe that knowledge is power. It’s important that the way our brand shows up in the world reflects the intelligence, autonomy and empathy running through our DNA, and that of the community we work with. Cocogun’s strategic and creative approach, and Nic’s photography, have perfectly captured this balance,” said Inherited Cancers Australia CEO Sarah Powell.

“At Cocogun, we believe creativity is the most powerful force in the world – and with the Inherited Cancers Australia team – we’re using it to help them achieve their mission of breaking the cycle of inherited cancer in Australian families. It has been an honour working with a team so knowledgeable and passionate about the generational impact of inherited cancer risk.” said Cocogun business director and copywriter Kirsty Reynolds.

“Inherited Cancers Australia’s curved lines and organic colours draws inspiration from nature, representing the ongoing journey people who live with an inherited cancer risk face throughout their lives. The colour palette was inspired by the community, who wanted colours more representative of the diversity of its members. The bright yellow combined with photography by Nic Walker contrasts vulnerability and strength within the community, to help ‘break the cycle’,” Cocogun design director Chris Clausen added.

The new branding and out-of-home campaign is live now.