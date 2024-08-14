The Social Effect Is In Full Swing, Can You Keep Pace?

Culture, culture, culture. It’s the latest buzzword every agency, brand and marketer is talking about. It’s because moving the needle means standing out and capturing the attention of your target audience.

The cold hard truth is that culture is moving at an unprecedented rate, with new trends emerging daily and dying before you can get your reactive post approved. Whilst being reactive seems essential to stay relevant, we believe that forward planning is actually the key. This is the difference between dropping in on the group chat and hearing crickets to joining a thread that pops off. Reacting to a cultural moment in a way that speaks to your brand helps contribute to the zeitgeist rather than just participate.

The SQUAD approach for our clients:

Lead with strategy: Every action should align with your brand’s purpose and long-term positioning. Our strategists dive deep into your brand to build a communications framework and differentiated strategy that anchors every post, ensuring consistent brand perception.

Don’t react to everything: Not every trend aligns with your brand. Culture is a tool for engagement, not a mandate to chase every movement. With a clear understanding of your goals, we guide you on when to engage and when to let go, ensuring authenticity.

Listen to your community: Your audience is more than just consumers; they’re part of diverse subcultures. By understanding their interests, we craft evergreen content that resonates, while staying agile enough to react to trends that truly matter. Take Elf Cosmetics, for example. Recognizing their audience’s love for gaming, they created a Roblox experience that perfectly tied back to their brand’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Why work with SQUAD?

Audience-centric approach: Relevancy, relevancy, relevancy – At SQUAD, we believe in the power of understanding your audience deeply. We don’t just target; we engage, creating meaningful connections that resonate on a personal level.

Creative excellence: Our on-site team of content creators, designers, directors, videographers, and strategists work together to produce visually stunning and emotionally compelling content in-house.

Move at the speed of culture: our human-first approach ensures that unexpected cultural shifts are predicted, ideas prepped and content curated.

Real Results, Real Fast

Consider this: A recent SQUAD influencer campaign for a leading bedding retailer saw a 4.3x return on campaign investment in product sales, despite being optimised for engagement. That’s the power of a strategically led campaign with the right creators and executions.

