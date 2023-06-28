Calling All Punctual & Excellent Agencies! It’s Your Early Bird Call For B&T Award Entries!

As is well documented, the early bird catches the worm! Yet the truth is, if the worm had stayed in bed, his day would’ve been a whole heap better.

The point being that tardiness has few dance partners and that’s certainly the case for this year’s B&T Awards because we want your entries and we want them now.

So, if you’ve been walking around with your chest puffed out such is the exemplary calibre of your agency’s work over the past year, then time’s come to ready the entries and plan the party outfit for the big night.

The B&T Awards is Australia’s biggest, longest-running and most entertaining awards for the advertising, marketing and media industries.

Judged by more than 200 of Australia’s brightest marketing and media minds, almost 40 categories cover the full gamut of the communications discipline. And, of course, the highly coveted Grand Prix Award highlights one agency making the biggest impact on how this game is played.

Dare we suggest you’re the metaphorical equivalent bird with the worm and you’re ready to get your entries in? Head HERE now for all your submission needs.

And when is the Big Dance, you may well ask? Well, mark Friday the 24th of November at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion for the industry night of nights. Get it in the diaries, although we don’t expect the outfit to be planned just yet. All ticketing information available HERE.

Now, we realise this is all a lot to take in, so here are the key dates to jot down in the diary:

Entries open: Wednesday 21st June 2023

Early bird tickets on sale: Wednesday 21st June 2023

Entries close: Monday 24th July 2023 (11:59pm AEST) – on-time entry fee $499 +GST/entry

Late entries close: Monday 31st July 2023 (11:59pm AEST) – late entry fee $699 + GST/entry

First round judging: Monday 7th August– Monday 4th September 2023

Finalists announced: Monday 11th September 2023

Live-judging day: Wednesday 27th September 2023

Early bird tickets end: Friday 6th October 2023

Awards night: Friday 24th November 2023 – The Hordern Pavilion