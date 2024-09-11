Cairns Crocodiles 2025 Advisory Board Lineup Revealed

What do a bunch of global and APAC CMOs, B&T’s Women in Media Lifetime Achievement Award winner and some kickass creatives have in common? They’re all on the Cairns Crocodiles 2025 Advisory Board!
Cairns Crocodiles, Presented by Pinterest, is pleased to reveal a top-notch line-up of media, marketing and creative gurus on the 2025 advisory board.
Set to impart pearls of wisdom, strategic insights, deep industry knowledge and overall creative and worldly guidance, the advisory board will provide unparalleled expertise and diverse perspectives that help inform the agenda.
“The credibility and reputation of this all-star advisory board is bar none and I am thrilled to be able to lean into such expert advice and insight,” Pippa Chambers, Cairns Crocodiles content director, said.
“From incredible marketers at iconic and unique brands to B&T Women in Media Lifetime Achievement Award winner Esther Clerehan, and the number one on B&T’s Women in Media Power List, Sunita Gloster AM, it’s a cracking lineup.”
Check out the advisory board members below:
Polly Blenkinship Global Head of Brand Media Audible
Yosuke Suzuki President Tokyo/Seoul, Wieden+Kennedy
Sunita Gloster AM
Tony Harradine CEO, Omnicom Media Group, Asia Pacific
Kainaz Karmakar Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India
Zach Kitschke Chief Marketing Officer at Canva
Esther Clerehan Founder, Clerehan
Lucinda Barlow Senior Director, Head of International Marketing Uber
Adam Ferrier Founder and Chief Thinker, Thinkerbell
Nikos Patiniotakis Head of Global Brand Development Zespri
Kim Pick Group Executive Creative Director, VML New Zealand
Rob Galluzzo CEO, Finch
Rose Herceg President, WPP
Chris Howatson CEO, Howatson+Company
Cheryl Goh Group VP of Marketing and Sustainability Founding CMO, Grab
Josh Faulks, CEO, AANA
