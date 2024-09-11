Cairns Crocodiles 2025 Advisory Board Lineup Revealed

What do a bunch of global and APAC CMOs, B&T’s Women in Media Lifetime Achievement Award winner and some kickass creatives have in common? They’re all on the Cairns Crocodiles 2025 Advisory Board!

Cairns Crocodiles, Presented by Pinterest, is pleased to reveal a top-notch line-up of media, marketing and creative gurus on the 2025 advisory board.

Set to impart pearls of wisdom, strategic insights, deep industry knowledge and overall creative and worldly guidance, the advisory board will provide unparalleled expertise and diverse perspectives that help inform the agenda.

“The credibility and reputation of this all-star advisory board is bar none and I am thrilled to be able to lean into such expert advice and insight,” Pippa Chambers, Cairns Crocodiles content director, said.

“From incredible marketers at iconic and unique brands to B&T Women in Media Lifetime Achievement Award winner Esther Clerehan, and the number one on B&T’s Women in Media Power List, Sunita Gloster AM, it’s a cracking lineup.”

Check out the advisory board members below:

Polly Blenkinship Global Head of Brand Media Audible

Yosuke Suzuki President Tokyo/Seoul, Wieden+Kennedy

Sunita Gloster AM

Tony Harradine CEO, Omnicom Media Group, Asia Pacific

Kainaz Karmakar Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India

Zach Kitschke Chief Marketing Officer at Canva

Esther Clerehan Founder, Clerehan

Lucinda Barlow Senior Director, Head of International Marketing Uber

Adam Ferrier Founder and Chief Thinker, Thinkerbell

Nikos Patiniotakis Head of Global Brand Development Zespri

Kim Pick Group Executive Creative Director, VML New Zealand

Rob Galluzzo CEO, Finch

Rose Herceg President, WPP

Chris Howatson CEO, Howatson+Company

Cheryl Goh Group VP of Marketing and Sustainability Founding CMO, Grab

Josh Faulks, CEO, AANA

