“There’s Still Sex Pests & A Pay Difference, We’re Not There”: Esther Clerehan On Fighting The Ongoing Battle For Equality

Esther Clerehan, a name synonymous with leadership, resilience, and trailblazing achievements in the media industry, recently added another accolade to her illustrious career: the B&T Women in Media Lifetime Achievement Award. But for Clerehan, this recognition is more than a personal milestone; it’s a poignant reminder of the ongoing battle for equality in an industry she’s devoted her life to.

Esther Clerehan is a distinguished figure in Australia’s creative industries. Having worked in the industry for more than 35 years, Clerehan has been a pivotal force in shaping the careers of countless creative professionals and the success of numerous agencies. Her dedication to mentorship and coaching has earned her a reputation as a trusted advisor, sought after for her expertise and discretion.

In an emotionally charged moment after receiving the award, Clerehan expressed a mix of disbelief and overwhelming gratitude. “I can’t believe it,” she said. “I’ve been here before, and I don’t see myself up there, and now I’m up there. I’m overwhelmed, and I’m thrilled”.

Starting her journey in the industry at just 17 years of age, Clerehan’s rise to the top was far from easy. Her advice to young women entering the field today? Trust yourself. “The first bit of advice that I always go to is always trust your gut,” she emphasised. “It’s never about money”. This instinct, she revealed, was her compass throughout her career, guiding her even in the most uncertain times.

Clerehan’s defining career moment came when she decided to start her own company—a decision made on a whim but fueled by a deep-seated desire to carve out her own path. “I had $400 in the bank, and I just got the shits one day, and I said, I’m going to start my own business,” she recalled. “I had to borrow money to buy a mobile phone…and they were really expensive,” she explained.

But amid the celebration of her achievements, Clerehan’s message was clear: the fight for equality is far from over. When asked why advocating for women in media is more important now than ever, her response was unflinchingly candid. “Because we’re not equal, because there’s still sex pests, and there’s still a pay difference. We’re not there”.

Clerehan reflected on her early perceptions of the women’s liberation movement, which she believed had secured lasting change. “I grew up with women’s lib all around me, thinking; that was a war, and it’s behind us, and it’s all clear sailing now,” she said. However, she has since realised that the victory was incomplete. “We didn’t get equality.”

For Clerehan, the award she now holds is not just a testament to her personal success but a symbol of the work that still needs to be done. In a world where the media industry continues to grapple with issues of sexism, unequal pay, and a lack of representation, her voice serves as both a beacon of hope and a rallying cry for action.