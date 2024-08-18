Sunita Gloster AM Calls Out Industry’s Equality Failures As She Tops B&T’s Women In Media Power List

Sunita Gloster AM has never been one to shy away from the hard truths, and her recent ranking as #1 on B&T’s Women in Media Power List has only amplified her voice. Upon receiving the accolade, Gloster made it clear that while the recognition is an honour, it also serves as a stark reminder of the deep-seated issues still plaguing the media industry.

With a career that spans more than 30 years, Gloster is an experienced commercial leader in the media, marketing, technology, sustainability and not-for-profit sectors. She has consistently ranked on B&T‘s Women in Media Power List for the last 10 years, but this is the first time she has taken the top spot.

Gloster’s message was pointed and clear: the industry has a long way to go in ensuring safety, equity, and respect for women. She rallied the other women on the list, placing the onus on them and also herself to be the change we need to see. “With power comes great responsibility, and all of us women in the top 30 have a role to play in driving safety, equity, and respect for women in our industry,” she asserted.

But her remarks weren’t just a rallying cry—they were a call-out to an industry shrouded in inequality. “We’re half of the industry, and we don’t receive the right, the same protections or the opportunities that men do. So we’ve got a lot of work to do”.

Gloster’s critique of the industry was unflinching. She highlighted the uncomfortable truth that, despite the progress that’s been made, 2024 is still far from the finish line for gender equality in media. “Unfortunately, it’s 2024, and we’re not there yet,” she said. Her words struck the heart of an ongoing issue that the industry has been slow to address in an impactful and meaningful way. “We still have to make great progress for women in media to be treated fairly, to be treated with respect, to be safe”.

In a biting commentary, Gloster pointed out the disturbing irony of the current situation. Her statement is a damning indictment of an industry that continues to celebrate women publicly while failing to protect them privately. “You know, we’re celebrating the Women in Media Awards in the same week; Four Corners did a story about women not being safe in their workplace in media”.

Yet, even as she calls out these systemic failings, Gloster also acknowledges the importance of platforms like B&T’s Women in Media Power List, which she believes can be instrumental in driving change. “That’s why I think, you know, I admire B&T for shining the light on 30 women that can use their influence, can use their voices to accelerate change, and I hope I can play my part in that,” she concluded.

Gloster’s top ranking on this list is more than just an acknowledgment of her accomplishments—it’s a powerful platform from which she can continue to challenge the industry’s shortcomings. Her words serve as both a rallying cry and a wake-up call, pushing the media industry to finally confront and address the disparities that have persisted for far too long.