Cadbury & Wallabies Launch New Brand Campaign Via Ogilvy

A new brand campaign featuring Cadbury and the Australian rugby team has launched, via Ogilvy.

With Cadbury the principal sponsor of the Wallabies, the campaign is designed to generate support for the national team ahead of the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby World Cup.

It features a 30-second film and 15-second cutdowns developed by Ogilvy and production partners Good Oil. It will be shown nationally.

“We know when the Wallabies have support and Aussies cheering them on, they are much more likely to perform, so we wanted to produce a campaign to show they have Australia’s undying support, regardless of the scores at full-time,” said Cadbury brand equity and sponsorships director Anthony Ho.

“The result is a simple act of generosity brought to live in beautiful campaign; a fan sharing his ‘cheer and a half’ with his hero. After all, rugby is a team sport, something people come together for. Just like a block of chocolate.”

Ogilvy ECD Hilary Badger added: “This ad shows that the simple, generous act of exchanging a block of Cadbury can connect us, no matter our age or status. Generosity is a human value, so we’ve represented it in a real, observed way.”

Credits:

Creative agency: Ogilvy

Media agency: Wavemaker

Production company: Good Oil

Director: Curtis Hall

Producer: Chana McLallen

Executive Producer: Simon Thomas

D.O.P.: Alex Serafini

Editor: Marty Gilchrist

Post Production: Puffin Post

Production Design: Brendan Norville (Props Buyer)

Sound: Squeak E. Clean Studios

Colourist – Matt Fezz

Cadbury Ogilvy

