Cadbury & Ogilvy Create Giant Lucky Scarf For Wallabies In Lead Up To World Cup

As the Rugby World Cup draws closer, a 20-metre-long scarf made from lucky charms donated by fans across Australia has been given to the Wallabies, in a unique Cadbury activation developed by Ogilvy.

Dubbed ‘the world’s largest lucky charm’, the huge Lucky Scarf was presented to the national rugby team ahead of the Bledisloe Cup in Melbourne, and then formally unveiled to rugby fans during the game’s half-time entertainment on Saturday night. It will now travel to France for the Rugby World Cup in September, as part of Cadbury’s principal sponsorship of the Wallabies.

Cadbury’s brand equity and sponsorships director Anthony Ho said the scarf, which was made from lucky socks, bracelets, jerseys, charms, beloved jerseys, rugby-ball keyrings and even scarves collected during the Wallabies recent ‘Gold Blooded Tour’ , was part of an effort to “galvanise every Aussie behind the Wallabies”.

“As a principal partner of a team, most brands can’t impact the result of a game. By collecting then donating Australia’s luck, Cadbury is creating an emotional swell behind the team, that could genuinely impact its results. The fact that so many Australians donated their own lucky charms to help the Wallabies proves there’s a glass and a half of generosity in all Wallabies supporters.”

Ogilvy Melbourne ECD Hilary Badger said it was hoped the scarf would become a vessel to show true support for the team, and the generosity of fans that extended beyond just cheering.

“Australians can’t all get to France. But we can send good luck to the Wallabies via the Lucky Scarf. It’s a way we can all get behind the team, whatever the result of World Cup. And to solidify our client Cadbury’s support of sport from grassroots to the elite,” she said.

Lucky Scarf was developed alongside the team at Revolver & The Glue Society, who helped collect the lucky charms at local clubs during the Gold Blooded Tour that were then woven into the larger scarf. Throughout the collection phase the ‘Lucky Scarf Container’ was also activated, allowing fans to donate their items and watch as they were sewn directly into the scarf. Containers were placed outside major Wallabies games in Sydney and Melbourne.

Paul Bruty, sirector and artist at The Glue Society said: “In making the scarf we have been struck by the passion and dedication shown by the Wallabies supporters. The generosity they have shown in exchange for the luck of their team is admirable. It leaves us with no doubt that the scarf will help amplify the feeling of unwavering support the team carry into every match.”