Cadbury & Ogilvy Create Giant Lucky Scarf For Wallabies In Lead Up To World Cup

Cadbury & Ogilvy Create Giant Lucky Scarf For Wallabies In Lead Up To World Cup
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



As the Rugby World Cup draws closer, a 20-metre-long scarf made from lucky charms donated by fans across Australia has been given to the Wallabies, in a unique Cadbury activation developed by Ogilvy.

Dubbed ‘the world’s largest lucky charm’, the huge Lucky Scarf was presented to the national rugby team ahead of the Bledisloe Cup in Melbourne, and then formally unveiled to rugby fans during the game’s half-time entertainment on Saturday night.  It will now travel to France for the Rugby World Cup in September, as part of Cadbury’s principal sponsorship of the Wallabies.

Cadbury’s brand equity and sponsorships director Anthony Ho said the scarf, which was made from lucky socks, bracelets, jerseys, charms, beloved jerseys, rugby-ball keyrings and even scarves collected during the Wallabies recent ‘Gold Blooded Tour’, was part of an effort to “galvanise every Aussie behind the Wallabies”.

“As a principal partner of a team, most brands can’t impact the result of a game. By collecting then donating Australia’s luck, Cadbury is creating an emotional swell behind the team, that could genuinely impact its results.  The fact that so many Australians donated their own lucky charms to help the Wallabies proves there’s a glass and a half of generosity in all Wallabies supporters.”

Ogilvy Melbourne ECD Hilary Badger said it was hoped the scarf would become a vessel to show true support for the team, and the generosity of fans that extended beyond just cheering.

“Australians can’t all get to France. But we can send good luck to the Wallabies via the Lucky Scarf. It’s a way we can all get behind the team, whatever the result of World Cup. And to solidify our client Cadbury’s support of sport from grassroots to the elite,” she said.

Lucky Scarf was developed alongside the team at Revolver & The Glue Society, who helped collect the lucky charms at local clubs during the Gold Blooded Tour that were then woven into the larger scarf.  Throughout the collection phase the ‘Lucky Scarf Container’ was also activated, allowing fans to donate their items and watch as they were sewn directly into the scarf.  Containers were placed outside major Wallabies games in Sydney and Melbourne.

Paul Bruty, sirector and artist at The Glue Society said: “In making the scarf we have been struck by the passion and dedication shown by the Wallabies supporters. The generosity they have shown in exchange for the luck of their team is admirable. It leaves us with no doubt that the scarf will help amplify the feeling of unwavering support the team carry into every match.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Ogilvy Wallabies

Latest News

Campari & Eleven Design Posters Of Unmade Films To Drive Funding For The Film’s Creation
  • Campaigns

Campari & Eleven Design Posters Of Unmade Films To Drive Funding For The Film’s Creation

Campari has launched Posters to Production, an initiative to turn unmade films into movie posters to crowdfund the films’ creation. This week, the four unmade film ideas turned into posters have been unveiled. Spanning various genres and themes, the four films were chosen for their unique film synopsis’ in collaboration with the Melbourne International Film […]

Commercial Radio Celebrates 100 Years, As Report Reveals It Contributes $1B To The Economy
  • Media

Commercial Radio Celebrates 100 Years, As Report Reveals It Contributes $1B To The Economy

Commercial radio in Australia turns 100 this year and kicked off celebrations today with the launch of a new report that shows the industry contributes $1 billion to the nation’s annual GDP, including a $320 million boost to regional Australia. Commercial radio stations broadcast 1.1 million hours of Australian content, 2.7 million Australian songs, 42,000 […]

Former Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Chris Kay Joins UTS Business School As Industry Professor
  • Advertising

Former Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Chris Kay Joins UTS Business School As Industry Professor

UTS Business School has welcomed influential creative leader and former Saatchi & Saatchi CEO, Chris Kay (lead image), who brings world-leading expertise in creative leadership, communications and strategic leadership to the School and its programs following his appointment as Industry Professor at the School. Most recently, Kay was CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi in London, […]

News Corp Announces Partners For National Bush Summit
  • Media

News Corp Announces Partners For National Bush Summit

News Corp Australia has unveiled more partners for its 2023 Bush Summit, being held nationally this year for the first time to explore the challenges and immense opportunities for rural and regional Australia.

David Jones Launches Amplify “Retail Media Like No Other”
  • Media

David Jones Launches Amplify “Retail Media Like No Other”

David Jones today enters the multibillion-dollar Australian retail media market with the launch of its stand alone retail media department David Jones Amplify. David Jones Amplify is designed to be Australia’s number one media ecosystem targeting the premium shopper giving advertisers access to more than 475 in store formats, 102 digital formats and 70 print […]

Meta’s AI-Created Ad Underwhelms At Advertising Week
  • Technology

Meta’s AI-Created Ad Underwhelms At Advertising Week

At Advertising Week APAC, Jason Juma-Ross, director, technology industry strategy at Meta, extolled the virtues of artificial intelligence (AI) to an audience of adland professionals. However, while Juma-Ross was able to wow the crowd with his pathos on AI and the potential futures it might create, when it came to current applications the crowd were […]

Meta Ends News Access In Canada In Spat Over Publisher Payments
  • Technology

Meta Ends News Access In Canada In Spat Over Publisher Payments

Meta has started to end access to news publications on its platforms in Canada with the changes expected to roll out over the coming weeks as it continues to argue about a proposed law that would force the company to pay news publishers. Writing on X, Andy Stone, the company’s communications director said that Canada’s […]