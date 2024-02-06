Cabot Transforms Customer Service In Partnership With Microsoft & Insight Through Generative AI

Cabot Transforms Customer Service In Partnership With Microsoft & Insight Through Generative AI
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Cabot’s Premium Woodcare brand is the market leader in timber in Australia and New Zealand and innovator in AI run customer service support.

Named Cabot’s Project Assistant, the company built the breakthrough solution as part of Microsoft’s AI-First Movers Program and in collaboration with Microsoft partner Insight Enterprises.

The generative AI chatbot answers customers’ most asked questions while providing instant advice on product application and maintenance and solutions to problems they encounter during DIY woodcare projects.

“The AI First Movers Program is designed to empower organisations like Cabot’s to harness the significant potential of AI”, said Sarah Carney, national technology officer, Microsoft Australia and New Zealand. “Our collaboration with Cabot’s and Insight showcases how AI can be used responsibly to create innovative solutions that resonate with customers and drive digital transformation”.

The 24/7 feature allows customers constant access to Cabot’s Project Assistance with the responses being based on the company’s extensive product knowledge and customer interaction history, which have been used to train the chatbot.

“With 25 per cent of consumers seeking woodcare advice from the Cabot’s website before visiting a retailer, we recognised the significant benefits of scaling our online customer support” said Thomas Buruma, Cabot’s marketing manager.




Latest News

SBS Announces Winners Of The ‘2024 Emerging Writers Incubation’
  • Media

SBS Announces Winners Of The ‘2024 Emerging Writers Incubation’

These six creatives will each join a leading Australian production company acclaimed for their Australian drama to further develop their careers. The ‘SBS Emerging Writers’ Incubator’ is a nationwide industry initiative supporting the development of under-represented screenwriting talent in Australia, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Including people who are from culturally and linguistically […]

Stanley “Cup” Takes On Frank Green
  • Advertising

Stanley “Cup” Takes On Frank Green

ACT boasts the highest demand for Stanley’s viral water bottles at 16% above the national average. The notorious Stanley tumbler rose in popularity during the pandemic through the social media platform TikTok despite the American brand itself being established over 100 years ago as a camping gear and outdoor accessories. NZCasinoClub’s findings indicate Australians have […]

Pinnacle Foundation Invites Australians To Gather Chosen Family And ‘Picnic For Pinnacle’
  • Marketing

Pinnacle Foundation Invites Australians To Gather Chosen Family And ‘Picnic For Pinnacle’

Queer education charity, The Pinnacle Foundation is calling on Australians to gather their chosen families, colleagues, or social circles during the month of February for a ‘Picnic for Pinnacle’ to raise funds for the life-changing education support it provides. This timely initiative sneaks in ahead of the annual Mardi Gras season and will help not […]