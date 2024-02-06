Cabot Transforms Customer Service In Partnership With Microsoft & Insight Through Generative AI

Cabot’s Premium Woodcare brand is the market leader in timber in Australia and New Zealand and innovator in AI run customer service support.

Named Cabot’s Project Assistant, the company built the breakthrough solution as part of Microsoft’s AI-First Movers Program and in collaboration with Microsoft partner Insight Enterprises.

The generative AI chatbot answers customers’ most asked questions while providing instant advice on product application and maintenance and solutions to problems they encounter during DIY woodcare projects.

“The AI First Movers Program is designed to empower organisations like Cabot’s to harness the significant potential of AI”, said Sarah Carney, national technology officer, Microsoft Australia and New Zealand. “Our collaboration with Cabot’s and Insight showcases how AI can be used responsibly to create innovative solutions that resonate with customers and drive digital transformation”.

The 24/7 feature allows customers constant access to Cabot’s Project Assistance with the responses being based on the company’s extensive product knowledge and customer interaction history, which have been used to train the chatbot.

“With 25 per cent of consumers seeking woodcare advice from the Cabot’s website before visiting a retailer, we recognised the significant benefits of scaling our online customer support” said Thomas Buruma, Cabot’s marketing manager.