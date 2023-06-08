Burger King Continues Fast Food’s Current Obsession With Retro In Cool New Campaign

Yesterday, B&T reported on a new McDonald’s campaign (read it HERE) that saw the brand reinstate one of its long-lost characters, Grimace.

Macca’s marketers had parked the big purple blob as far back as the 80s, but decided he needed an airing again for his 52nd birthday.

Continuing what appears to be fast food’s retro obsession comes new work for Burger King in the UK which comes with a decidedly beige, 70s feel.

The spot, via Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, shows the protagonist warp from the 60s to the now all while being inundated for ads for Burger King’s Whopper.

Despite the avalanche of marketing nods, the young chap eventually passes on the Whopper for a Chicken Royale.

Apparently, the ad’s based on research that shows the brand constantly marketing its Whopper only for it be outsold by its poultry rival.

Check it out below and watch for a less-than-subtle dig at arch enemy McDonald’s around the 40-second mark.