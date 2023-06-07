Macca’s Goes Fully Retro & Brings Back Purple Blob Grimace For Latest Campaign

Much like James Blunt’s career and why Australia is in Eurovision, one of life’s great mysteries has been the often shunned McDonald’s character Grimace and what it is he’s exactly supposed to represent.

Macca’s has had the giant purple blob in marketing hibernation for a number of decades now but has decided to dust him off in a new campaign out of the US.

The work of creative agency Wieden+Kennedy New York, the ageless Grimace is celebrating his 52nd birthday and to celebrate Macca’s has released a Grimace meal complete with nuggets, fries, a Big Mac and a special edition Grimace shake.

The ad declares that Grimace spends every birthday at McDonald’s which may explain his weight and worrying cholesterol levels.

The ad comes with a wonderful retro theme that probably tugs at the hearts of other 52-year-olds who are clearly being encouraged to take their kids to Macca’s. Reminisce below:

Commenting on the work, McDonald’s chief marketing and customer experience officer, Tariq Hassan, said: “Our fans have amazing childhood memories of their birthdays at McDonald’s, and Grimace’s Birthday is all about paying homage to the fun moments we all share.

“We’re excited to put a modern spin on these memories to continue to drive McDonald’s relevance with a new generation. Grimace is the perfect lovable icon to have McDonald’s meet our fans at the intersection of nostalgia and culture.”

