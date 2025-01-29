Bureau Of Everything Appointed Agency Of Record MCoBeauty

The Bureau of Everything has been named agency of record for MCoBeauty as its sets the brand up for global expansion. Bureau is charged with brand strategy, design, brand platform and campaigns, with work already well underway.

The brand and range of “luxe for less” beauty products has already disrupted the beauty category in Australia and New Zealand. Bringing everyone access to high end beauty via their local Woolies, Big W or Chemist Warehouse. In fact, it is the most-searched term on woolworths.com.au and bigw.com.au.

MCo recently launched in the USA and with other markets on the horizon.

Kaitlin Rady, General Manager of MCoBeauty said, “Bureau of Everything bring a powerful combination of strategic thought leadership and exceptional creativity. The work we’ve accomplished together so far is both exciting and energising, positioning MCoBeauty to take the next bold step in our journey—from being the fastest-growing cosmetics brand in Australia and New Zealand to becoming a legitimate global force in beauty. Together, we’re disrupting the exclusivity of luxe beauty.”

Strategy founder Em Taylor said, “When we started Bureau, this was exactly the type of client we had in mind. It’s an epic brand on a phenomenal trajectory and an awesome team working on it at MCoBeauty. We are operating like a genuine extension of their team and it’s such a pleasure to be capturing the magic in that brand and building on it for future growth.”

Cam Blackley said, “and I’ve had a crash course in Beauty. I‘m now much better equipped to manage the shine on my t-zone and get it down to a natural glowy look.”

Bureau of Everything, the creative office founded by Cam Blackley and Emily Taylor, launched in May 2024. Their model is designed with a strat/creative directorship as the core for more impactful problem solving. The office is structured to be super senior, leaner, and flexible, mixing brand and digital skills and uniting business and brand thinkers. This structure allows the team to shape its services depending on the brief, providing a bespoke solution for each client.

Blackley and Taylor bring over 40 years of collective experience to the Bureau, along with a slew of awards including dozens of Effies, a D&AD Black Pencil, and a Titanium Cannes Lion. In their four years together at M&C Saatchi, they won two Gold Effies, the LA Short Film Festival for Tourism Australia’s ‘G’day’ the movie, and the honour of most watched TED Talk in 2021 for Minderoo’s Thrive By 5.

The Bureau has named and launched an eBike called Flight Risk, Rebranded Fone King, repositioned and rebranded tech company Pharmx, created a successful summer campaign for Hawke’s Brewing and got the nation talking about an Australian Head of State by reframing the King’s Visit as ‘Monarchy The Farewell Oz Tour’.

Want to learn more about how to win at the Cairns Crocodiles Awards? Sign up for our exclusive event!