Bunnik Tours Unveils New Brand Platform, ‘It’s Who You Go With,’ Ahead Of 30th Anniversary Via Town Square

Independent creative agency Town Square has launched a new brand platform and identity for touring company Bunnik Tours, with the tagline, ‘It’s who you go with,’ ahead of the company’s 30th anniversary.

In its first work for the company, Town Square conducted research, including surveying 500 past Bunnik Tours customers to help shape the new brand platform and identity running across print, digital, social, and radio.

“This isn’t just a business to us, it’s our name, our passion, and our legacy. Travel is deeply personal, and we’ve always believed it’s the people you travel with who make a journey truly unforgettable. This brand refresh celebrates our unique approach to touring and ensures we remain true to our family-run values while connecting with a new generation of travellers. Town Square understood us from the start, and the result captures everything we stand for as a brand and what we value as a family,” Dennis and Sacha Bunnik, joint CEOs, Bunnik Tours said.

The refreshed brand platform also includes a new logo lock-up with the tagline ‘Family-run since forever,’ highlighting Bunnik Tours’ heritage. The new identity introduces the ‘Bunnik hug’, a visual device derived from the brand’s logo.

“Bunnik Tours isn’t just another travel brand – it’s a family with a genuine passion for creating meaningful travel experiences. We were inspired by their hands-on approach and their commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences for travellers. The new brand identity is about more than destinations, it’s about the connections and stories that make travel memorable,” Danielle Moeller, Town Square, founder added.

Bunnik Tours specialises in small group tours to a range of destinations in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Egypt, Africa, South and Central America.

Credits:

Client: Bunnik Tours

Brand Marketing Manager: Shreya Banerjee

Growth Marketing Manager: Kate Sharpe

Agency: Town Square

Executive Creative Director: Brendan Day

Chief Strategy Officer: Jeff Malone

Art Director: Peter Crawford

Copywriter: Sam Nicolaci

Senior Account Manager: Sam Harrington

Account Executive: Valeria Mejia Perez