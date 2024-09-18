Build Your Organisation Of The Future With Tealium

Organisations in Australia face rapidly shifting sands with signal loss as a result of fragmenting channels, walled gardens and changes to device privacy frameworks.

Combined with upcoming changes to privacy regulations, these changes could stymie your growth. Unless you take action.

To help you understand how you can navigate the next frontier in data management and digital innovation, Tealium is hosting the Organisation of the Future on 10 October at the Glasshouse in Melbourne.

At the Organisation of the Future, you’ll hear from some of the smartest minds in the industry. Speakers from Country Road Group, AWS, Civic Data, EssenceMediacom, The Trade Desk, Braze and Snowflake will teach you how to design your business for a data-first future. They’ll also explain why Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) are rapidly becoming the must-have piece of technology for businesses in Australia.

Attendees will also get an exclusive look at Tealium’s latest products and features, such as Tealium Moments and Tealium for AI. These new solutions will boost your CDP capabilities and transform customer engagement. Plus, you’ll learn from real-world customer CDP success stories and discover the winning trifecta of technology, process and people.

If you’re already using a CDP or only starting to explore its potentially transformative impacts on your business, Tealium’s Organisation of the Future is a must-attend.

You’ll learn about the strategies and tools you can use to stay ahead of the competition and changing regulations. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with peers, hear from industry leaders and be part of the conversation shaping the future of customer data.

SESSION 1 | Signal Loss, Metrics Mandate & Privacy Implications Panel Discussion

Speakers:

Poorani Adewole, chief data, tech & analytics officer, EssenceMediacom

Isabella Spragg, director, data partnerships ANZ, The Trade Desk

Chris Brinkworth, managing partner, Civic Data

Lara Brownlow, head of channel sales & partnerships, Asia Pacific, LinkedIn

SESSION 2 | Innovate with Tealium: A Deep Dive into New Products and Capabilities

Speakers:

Nick Dennis, VP solutions consulting APJ, Tealium

SESSION 3 | Tech, Process, People: The Winning Trifecta

Speakers:

Sarah Rout, head of customer engagement, Country Road Group

Amin Foda, director, marketing infrastructure, Monash University

Caitlin Riordan, VP customer success APJ, Tealium

SESSION 4 | Era of Data Differentiation: The Benefits of a Best-of-Breed Approach

Speakers:

Chris Johnston, director, regional partnerships, Braze

Anurag Saluja, APAC partner lead, AWS

Matthew Zele, cloud & ISV lead ANZ, Snowflake

Will Griffith, VP & GM APJ, Tealium

