B&T TV – Chris Freel And Gai Le Roy Share All On Industry Panto

In this episode, UnLtd CEO Chris Freel and IAB’s CEO Gai Le Roy tell B&T everything about this year’s industry pantomine – “Addy Lala & the Mood Tea Thieves”.

Hosted by IAB Australia and UnLtd, the world premiere of “Addy Lala and the MOOD Tea Thieves” will be held at the Seymour Centre in Sydney on 5th December. It will tell the tale of a poor young media sales rep, Addy, struggling to meet targets. One day Addy overhears a group of peers with a magic phrase that may just change his chances of success.

The cast includes industry figures including: Chris Freel, Nicole Bence, Ricky Chanana, Vanya Mariani, Aimee Buchanan, Paul Sigaloff, Paul Kent, Peter Horgan, Sam Buchanan, Roger Dunn, Barry O’Brien, Amelia Ward, Chloe Hooper with Casey Martin as Addy Lala and Olivia Scott as her work BFF Teddy.

They will be cover all the very important points such as what is a pantomime? And why does the industry need one? Most importantly, will any industry celebs be singing?

You can buy your tickets HERE.