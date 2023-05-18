B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast

B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



B&T is coming to Melbourne for a very special event, diving into how businesses can boost their return on investment (ROI) at a critical time for marketers and data professionals.

We will take over The Glasshouse in Melbourne’s CBD on 8 June for a very tasty breakfast with Tealium — and you’re invited!

Register now!

Kieran Smith, Tealium’s director of solutions consulting, ANZ will be joined by two experts from Bupa to explain everything you need to know about customer data platforms (CDPs): Ed Aspinall, head of customer analytics and Binnu Verma, customer data platform & digital analytics manager.

At the breakfast (which will be delicious, by the way) the trio will serve up some tasty and tantalising insights on customer data platforms and how they can transform your business.

The Bupa team have significant experience with Tealium’s CDP and how it enabled them to grow their ROI. They’ll discuss why the tech was so transformative for the business — to the point of mandating a dedicated CDP manager role — and why the tool was necessary for the company.

The team from Bupa will be able to explain how they deployed their CDP and the type of conversations that staff need to have in order to get the ball rolling. Plus, they’ll explain the most important stakeholders to engage with and at what point in the process to get the ball rolling on setting up what is, after all, a very complex piece of software.

Plus, Bupa will explain why Tealium’s CDP helped it get a lead on protecting its customers’ data and how it has helped the business boost its bottom line. From being able to better target customers with marketing messages to helping other teams throughout the company manage their data strategies better, the team will explain why Tealium’s CDP was a game-changing piece of tech for Bupa.

While a CDP might seem like a pure tech proposition, the scale and breadth of its abilities make it a piece of software that the whole business needs to buy into and will benefit from. Getting Verma and Aspinall’s insights on how to scope out, deploy and make the most of a CDP stands to benefit any marketer in the Melbourne (or even the wider Victoria) area.

What are you waiting for? Register now!

Please login with linkedin to comment

tealium

Latest News

Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content
  • Media

Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content

Free TV today welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2021 Australian content quota compliance and FY22 content expenditure data, showing the massive commitment of commercial television broadcasters to great Australian content. Key points from ACMA’s content expenditure and Australian content quota compliance data are: • Free TV broadcasters spent more than $1.5 billion on Australian content […]

Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse
  • Marketing

Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse

Stan Grant has announced that he will be stepping down from his Q+A program and column after suffering blatant racial abuse following his coverage of King Charles’s coronation. “On Monday night I will present my Q+A program, then walk away. For how long? I don’t know,” wrote Grant in his final column for the ABC. […]

Friends choosing a movie to watch together at home, video on demand concept
  • Marketing

Integral Ad Science Earns Industry’s First MRC Accreditation For CTV Viewable Impressions

Integral Ad Science, today announced it has received the industry’s first accreditation for Connected TV (CTV) video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council (MRC). Accreditation includes measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and related viewability metrics – including general invalid traffic detection – in CTV environments (applicable to certified traffic only). IAS is the only company […]

Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office
  • Marketing

Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office

Australia’s leading customer engagement platform Komo Technologies has gone global. Opening an office in New York, Komo has taken its platform to the US as marketers increasingly seek to win and retain customer attention, through gamified and interactive campaigns, promotions, and reward programs to drive long-lasting loyalty. The US move follows a year of significant […]

Everyday people walking about in a world described by streams of data.
  • Marketing

Dynata Earns Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification

Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has earned Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification, which recognises companies that prioritize maintaining the highest standards of data quality. The global certification comes after a comprehensive third-party audit of Dynata’s policies, procedures and data sets across five categories of data […]

Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic
  • Marketing

Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic

Australia’s leading provider of non-plastic, sustainable beverage packaging, WOSUP (War On Single-Use Plastic), is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Prentice to its advisory board. As the chief revenue officer of Mamamia Media Company, Prentice brings over 25 years of experience in leadership and advisory roles, with a strong focus on sales and commercial […]

Paris. France - October 3, 2017: Street fashion photo of details womens clothes and shoes. French women are one of the most stylish women in the world. shot in the street in paris
  • Marketing

Ari Foo Talks About Skye Suites’s Partnership With Afterpay Australian Fashion Week

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (aafw) is back for its 27th year, flooding Sydney’s Carriageworks with impeccably dressed editors, designers and models from across the globe. B&T spoke to Ari Foo, area director of Sales and Marketing for SKYE Suites about the brand’s sponsorship of the iconic event. B&T:  SKYE Suites has been supporting AAFW for […]

Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners
  • Technology

Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners

Boa, a new social platform designed specifically to connect Australian business owners and entrepreneurs and to democratise professional networks. The app was created by members-only community for business owners, Club of United Businesses (CUB) and the company said it brings together the best aspects of Twitter, Reddit and LinkedIn to form a powerful media and […]

Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers
  • Technology

Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers

Two-thirds of Australian consumers want to see more discounting at retailers they shop with and almost half say that they want businesses to remember their preferences and shopping experiences to better tailor future browsing, according to a new study (lead image: Hayley Fisher, Adyen country manager ANZ). However, 44 per cent of retailers have said […]

Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign
  • Marketing

Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign

Seiko, the renowned Japanese watch manufacturer, has partnered with Man of Many Production Studio and Australian action influencer Alex Hayes to launch an exciting advertising campaign showcasing their latest Prospex range. The collaboration emphasises high-end production capabilities and premium-quality visuals, highlighting the adventurous spirit of the Prospex watches. Understanding the importance of resonating with the […]

TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations
  • Advertising

TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations

Transit media specialist, TorchMedia, has expanded its digital out of home offering, today announcing a new state of the art digital advertising network across all Sydney Metro Northwest stations between North Ryde and Tallawong. These new, premium digital displays will be available to advertisers later this month, consisting of high-impact portraits and large-format landscapes designed […]