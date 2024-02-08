B&T Launches “Agency Scorecards” — The New Benchmark For Assessing Performance

We don’t do things by half here at B&T, so we’re launching Agency Scorecards. This new benchmark for agency performance will run the rule over the top 25 creative and media agencies, looking at which beat their personal bests, broke industry records or pulled a hammy in 2023.

Aussies are famous for punching above our weight, but it’s not just our Olympic and Paralympic athletes who will be gunning for glory come June.

B&T, which regularly tracks agency performance — occasionally awarding them with sought-after silverware — and this new industry benchmark will analyse how well agencies have performed across a series of benchmarks, considering whether teams are at the top of their game, on the rise or have had dips in form and those who have set new markers for the industry.

Each Scorecard will analyse an agency’s business performance; the creativity and effectiveness of their work; industry innovations; how well they’ve recruited, retained and developed their workforce; leadership changes and initiatives; and how they are responding to important issues of the day, such as helping clients navigate tougher economic conditions and decarbonisation of the advertising supply chain.

It also provides an overview of an agency’s key business metrics, such as billings growth, new business wins and losses, top clients, key team players and changes to an agency’s workforce.

The Scorecard assessment will be based on information submitted by the agencies and reputable industry sources, as well as B&T’s own intelligence gathering and reportage.

All of the data will be rigorously fact-checked by B&T’s version of VAR (though with fewer mistakes and better timeliness) and sent back to the match official for a final decision before scorecards are prepared in the B&T bunker. A final coach’s rating will then be awarded to each agency.

The B&T Agency Scorecard project is being led by former Campaign and Mi3 media editor Arvind Hickman, who has previously worked on Campaign’s School Reports in the UK.

The outreach phase of B&T Agency Scorecards kicks off this month, with the final report scheduled to launch in mid-2024. Who will make the podium, beat their previous season’s best, break an industry record or pull a hammy in the pursuit of excellence?

To find out more about the B&T Agency Scorecards, please email Arvind Hickman.