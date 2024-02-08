B&T Launches “Agency Scorecards” — The New Benchmark For Assessing Performance
We don’t do things by half here at B&T, so we’re launching Agency Scorecards. This new benchmark for agency performance will run the rule over the top 25 creative and media agencies, looking at which beat their personal bests, broke industry records or pulled a hammy in 2023.
Aussies are famous for punching above our weight, but it’s not just our Olympic and Paralympic athletes who will be gunning for glory come June.
B&T, which regularly tracks agency performance — occasionally awarding them with sought-after silverware — and this new industry benchmark will analyse how well agencies have performed across a series of benchmarks, considering whether teams are at the top of their game, on the rise or have had dips in form and those who have set new markers for the industry.
Each Scorecard will analyse an agency’s business performance; the creativity and effectiveness of their work; industry innovations; how well they’ve recruited, retained and developed their workforce; leadership changes and initiatives; and how they are responding to important issues of the day, such as helping clients navigate tougher economic conditions and decarbonisation of the advertising supply chain.
It also provides an overview of an agency’s key business metrics, such as billings growth, new business wins and losses, top clients, key team players and changes to an agency’s workforce.
The Scorecard assessment will be based on information submitted by the agencies and reputable industry sources, as well as B&T’s own intelligence gathering and reportage.
All of the data will be rigorously fact-checked by B&T’s version of VAR (though with fewer mistakes and better timeliness) and sent back to the match official for a final decision before scorecards are prepared in the B&T bunker. A final coach’s rating will then be awarded to each agency.
The B&T Agency Scorecard project is being led by former Campaign and Mi3 media editor Arvind Hickman, who has previously worked on Campaign’s School Reports in the UK.
The outreach phase of B&T Agency Scorecards kicks off this month, with the final report scheduled to launch in mid-2024. Who will make the podium, beat their previous season’s best, break an industry record or pull a hammy in the pursuit of excellence?
To find out more about the B&T Agency Scorecards, please email Arvind Hickman.
Please login with linkedin to commentAgency Scorecards
Latest News
Claxon Appoints Brian Collins As Head Of Growth To Drive Global Expansion
Full-service Independent, Claxon has appointed Brian Collins into the newly established role of Head of Growth, reporting directly to Chief Growth Officer, Jade Axford. Collins also joins the agency’s senior leadership team.
VML Retains Monash Uni’s Creative
Following a competitive pitch process, Monash University has re-appointed its longstanding creative services partner, VML. It will also expand its relationship with WPP to include paid media planning and buying and social strategy. Effective from January 2024, the strengthened partnership will be led by VML, which will oversee creative, paid media and social scopes of […]
AWARD School 2024 Applications Now Open
As applications for AWARD School open, it confirms "black t-shirt-only" dress code has been dropped.
UBank Encourages Students To ‘Make Your Time Count’ With New Campaign
Ubank has unveiled its latest campaign created for students, fittingly titled ‘Make Your Time Count.’ The campaign speaks to students who are balancing their busy schedules together with the complexities of their changing financial needs and responsibilities, and highlights how ubank’s latest app features and functionality can help them stay on top of their finances […]
Wednesday TV Ratings: Nine’s Under Investigation Proves Surprise Hit (But Do The Numbers Stack Up?)
Nine's Under Investigation does the numbers. Ironic, given the numbers themselves might need investigating.
News Corp Revenues Up 3% With REA Group Atoning For News Publishing’s Loss
News Corp's numbers proving, once again, you're far better off being a real estate agent than journo in 2024.
McDonald’s Profits Take A Tumble Amid Global Gaza Boycotts
While the Bud Light boycott seems to be lifting, Macca's is right in the thick of it here.
“Mistake Of Epic Proportions!” Trump Comes Out In Support Of Bud Light (As Its Super Bowl Ad Drops)
Here's a story we didn't have on our 2024 bingo cards - Trump coming into bat for Bud Light.
Replacing The Hard With The Human – Why Is 2024 The Year Of Humanisation In The Workplace ?
In this op-ed Maisie Gray, partnerships associate at Rufus powered by Initiative (not to be confused with the I Try singer) reflects on how AI has changed her job for better — and worse. It’s official. Working in the age of Artificial Intelligence has started to feel like working in the age of Account Inactivity […]
News’ Taste.Com.Au Partners With Coles In Cost Of Living Initiative
Is this Coles scrambling to save face from the price-gouging inquiry? We'll leave that for you to decide.
WiredCo. Nabs Ex M&C Creative Joe Stuart For Creative Lead Gig
WiredCo. has expanded its creative offering with the appointment of Joe Stuart as the agency’s new creative lead. Having spent the last 10 years working in London at M&C Saatchi and Octagon, and more recently at Wellington-based agency EightyOne, Stuart has led and played an incremental role across various award-winning creative work for some of […]
Posh, Becks, Jen, David & Usher! Uber Eats Wheels Out The Super Bowl Big Guns!
Yearn for the late 90s & mid 00s? Rejoice at this millennial-tastic Uber Eats spot.
Graham Webster: VOZ, A Breakthrough For Marketers Or Spin Doctors?
In this op-ed, Graham Webster (pictured above), pitch doctor and CEO of Enth Degree, weighs in on the biggest change to media buying for many years — the much-hyped release of VOZ. VOZ data released was launched with much fanfare last week. For those that don’t know, OzTAM said that “Virtual Australia, or ‘VOZ’ is […]
The Mars Agency Acquires NZ-Based Activation Agency The In Group
The Mars Agency has acquired New Zealand-based brand activation agency, The In Group. Lead image: The Mars Agency team. Coupled with the spring 2022 acquisition of Australia-based XPO Brands, the deal solidifies The Mars Agency’s status as a partner for both local-market and regional brand activation. It also provides the strong foundation the agency needs […]
The Hallway Achieves B Corp Status
The Hallway is now officially B Corp certified, cementing the agency’s commitment to its purpose. B Corp is the global benchmark for businesses meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. Certification means that a company has been verified as meeting B Lab’s high standards for social and environmental impact, that it […]
What Is The Greatest Super Bowl Ad Of All Time? The Industry’s Top Creatives Fess Up!
It’s one of the biggest days of the year in the advertising calendar, with astronomical price tags and major celebrity endorsements. From the iconic 1984 inspired Apple Macintosh launch to the viral “Like A Girl” social impact campaign, the Super Bowl is so much more than just touchdowns and Taylor Swift. B&T sat down with […]
oOh!media Grabs NRL Exec Andrew Every As Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer
oOh!media has appointed senior NRL executive, Andrew Every, for the newly created role of chief strategy and transformation officer to accelerate oOh!’s digital transformation. Joining oOh!’s executive leadership team, Every will focus on identifying areas of strategic growth across its core business and adjacent markets to lead the Out of Home industry to a digital-first […]
Seven Network Unveils Melbourne Move
Seven Network has announced its Melbourne operation is relocating to Lendlease’s new Melbourne Quarter Tower development in early 2025. Seven Network has leased approximately 4,500 square metres across levels 3 and 4 of the new tower on Collins Street, which will become home to its Melbourne staff and broadcast and digital operations. Melbourne Quarter Tower is expected […]
AMEX, Baiada & TikTok APAC CMOs Announced Among First Wave Of Cairns Crocodiles Awards Jury Members
The first wave of jury members for the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards has been revealed, featuring some of the most powerful and influential marketers from across the Asia Pacific region. Lead image: Naysla Edwards, vice president, brand, marketing and member experience, AMEX; Yash Gandi, head of marketing, Baiada Poultry; Anny Havercroft, head of global business […]
Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham Talks Big Ideas & Bravery With Cannes In Cairns Content Director Pippa Chambers
Pulling together the agenda for Australia’s biggest and best media, marketing and advertising festival is no mean feat. Fortunately, The Misfits Media has tied down experienced adland insider and journalist Pippa Chambers to direct this year’s content. To lift the lid on the content, the inimitable and irrepressible Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham managed to grab a […]
Spotlight On Sponsors: Brand Loyalty Keeps Hawthorn FC On Track During Rocky Times
Hawthorn Football Club has had a rocky few years, from reports of systemic racism inside the clubs walls to a five year run at the bottom half of the table it’s been anything but easy to be a Hawks fan. Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from […]
Spotlight On Sponsors: Bulldogs Look To Shake Things Up In A Big Way But Sponsors Remain A Part Of The Family
They might have had a historic run through the 80’s that saw the club win 4 premierships in just 8 years, but the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs are no stranger to the bottom half of the table of late, having not appeared in the top 8 since 2016. Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack […]
2024 Content Marketing Trends Report: New IntelligenceBank Research Helps Future-Proof Your Strategy
New research from IntelligenceBank unpacks what marketing greatness looks like today and how brands can adapt to dominate in the future. A new report from IntelligenceBank using amalgamated data from 800,000 users in 55 countries details how stunning new AI capabilities, shifting buyer preferences and game-changing privacy and regulatory requirements are changing marketing at a […]
Meriton Suites Appoints G Squared For Digital Strategy, Media & Search
Meriton Suites, Australia’s largest owner-operator of apartment-style hotel suites, has appointed digital consultancy G Squared to lead digital strategy, paid media and search engine optimisation. G Squared, which won the business following a pitch, was selected to support Meriton Suites’ ongoing hotel growth and to drive online bookings, as well as incorporating their online shop. […]
The Fuel Agency Melbourne Nabs iD Collective’s Ed Bechervaise As Creative Strategy Director
The Fuel Agency Melbourne has appointed Ed Bechervaise in the role of creative strategy director. Bechervaise is an accomplished art direction-based creative strategist and creative director, specialising in brand evolution and brand-building creative strategy. Bechervaise joins Fuel from iD collective, where he headed up brand strategy across Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and NZ. Spearheading growth, he […]
Toyota & HERO Help Aussie Adults Find Their Drive
Nearly 1.5 million Australian adults don’t have a driver’s licence. This can be a byproduct of language barriers, disability, anxiety, financial hardship and other life circumstances. However, not having the freedom to drive can hold individuals back from gainful employment, physically connecting with family and friends and in regional areas can be geographically isolating. Australian […]
Move Over Netflix: Cinema Popularity Soars
Nostalgia is alive as Australian cinema visits sky-rocket this summer. According to Val Morgan cinema, the 2023-24 summer of cinema is at a high with 9.8 million Australians immersing themselves in movie magic as blockbusters reach the silver screens. This season saw various remakes of the ‘older’ successful films Mean Girls and Willy Wonka into […]
CX Lavender Gains New Clients Scenic World & IHC
Independent Agency CX Lavender has recruited general practice allied health network, InterHealthcare, and Blue Mountains tourist attraction company, Scenic World. Scenic World’s is known for its famous glass-bottom cable car and world’s steepest railway attracting global tourism yearly. CXL’s digital CX engagement will support evolving customer promotion, planning and the business’s growing commerce need. […]
Australian Open Thanks Influencers For One Million Attendance
Tennis Australia uses an influencer-focused marketing approach that gained them one million attendees at the Australian Open. Brands have long been aware of the power behind social media and influencer marketing with sporting events now having a crack at the new advertising landscape. Tennis Australia has collaborated with Melbourne-based creative marketing agency Underscore to engage […]
Ken ‘Leslie Chow’ Jeong Stars In Riotously Dumb Super Bowl Chicken Spot
If we see a more crazed Super Bowl spot than this, we'll eat our hats. Or shoes. Depending on the weather that day.
Aussie Influencers Tout Nicotine Pouches As “Vape Killers”
Thought smoking or vaping was unattractive? Just wait until someone extracts a teabag from their gums.
Bluey Bounds Into Bunnings Warehouse Stores Across Australia
Bluey heads to Bunnings in odd tie-in. Doesn't leave without picking up one of those big hats.
Tuesday TV Ratings: The Hundred With Andy Lee Laughs Up An Impressive Launch
Andy Lee benefits from the MAFS halo-effect last night. Shame none of the MAFS cast are actually angels, really.
Spotlight On Sponsors: North Melbourne Push For Change While Sponsors Remain Steady
Would the AFL make more money adding sleeve sponsors or lose TV viewers by hiding players' impressive upper arms?
Spotlight On Sponsors: Major Dragons Partnerships Rocked By Off-Field Controversies
The Dragons have had a rough ride recently but good on St.George Bank for sticking with them.
Initiative Wins Big With Crown Resort’s Media Account
Mel Fein and co set for a big weekend after this win. Hopefully they stay out of the casinos.