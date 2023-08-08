Bruce Lehrmann Is Set To Slam Handling Of Rape Trial In 7News Spotlight TV Interview

Bruce Lehrmann, the man who was accused of raping Brittany Higgins, is set to unleash on the handling of the rape trial in an interview with 7News.

Former judge Walter Sofronoff’s 839 page report was released by the government on Monday. The content includes scathing criticism of ACT’s director of public prosecutions, Shane Drumgold.

The probe was launched to examine the conduct of police and prosecutors in Lehrmann’s rape trial.

The first trial was called off due to a rogue jury member whilst. The charge was later dropped due to the negative impact the trial was having on Higgin’s mental health.

Lehrmann told Daily Mail Australia that he will soon reveal details of the saga.

‘I have plenty to say after today’s mess of a press conference but I’ll wait until I sit down with Liam Bartlett again this Sunday on 7News Spotlight,’ he said.

At a media conference held on Monday, the chief minister of the ACT criticised Sofronoff for releasing the report early and sharing its content with journalists.

Sofronoff admitted releasing the report to two journalists (under embargo) – one at The Australian newspaper, and another at the ABC – before the report was released by the government.

Daily Mail Australia said that the interview is likely to focus on Lehrmann’s upcoming legal action against the ACT.

In an advert for the program Lehrmann says to camera; “We knew were were being played, just not how badly”.

Lehrmann first featured in an interview with 7News two months ago. In the interview he strenuously denied raping Higgins but said that few people believe him.

He also denied that any form of intimacy, consensual or otherwise, had taken place at Parliament House during the night of the alleged assault four years ago.

Lehrmann is currently suing Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson for an interview with Higgins on The Project.

Lehrmann said he had launched the defamation cases in a bid to repair his reputation.

“I don’t want to be known as the guy who could have, would have, allegedly raped Brittany Higgins,” Mr Lehrmann said.