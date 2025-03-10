MediaNewsletter

Broadsheet's Paul Bates Departs

Paul Bates, Broadsheet’s commercial director, has departed the business after seven months. 

Bates joined the publisher from Woolworths’ retail media arm Cartology, where he had been for 10 months. He’d served as Cartology’s general manager of agency sales.

Broadsheet’s MD, Sian Whitaker, told B&T: “Paul Bates and Broadsheet have mutually agreed on his departure as he shifts his focus to family in Australia and the UK. We’ve really enjoyed working with Paul, appreciate his contributions to the business, and wish him all the best for the future.”

Bates did not reply when contacted by B&T.

