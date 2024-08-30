British Airways Launches Next Iteration Of A British Original Platform, Highlighting Moments Of Calm In Business Class

British Airways has unveiled a new out-of-home (OOH) campaign that highlights the tranquillity and privacy offered by its Club World service. The campaign, titled “Doors,” is part of the airline’s broader “A British Original” platform, crafted by Uncommon Creative Studio.

The campaign’s outdoor visuals position Club World, British Airways business class, as a secluded space where passengers can enjoy a moment of privacy mid-flight. This concept is artfully depicted through a creative design featuring a narrow slit revealing a glimpse of an activity while the rest of the billboard remains largely blank. The expansive white space symbolises the serene cabin environment that Club World passengers can enjoy.

The imagery showcases various in-flight experiences, such as putting one’s feet up, catching up on sleep, savouring a meal, or enjoying a drink while watching in-flight entertainment. Each billboard is complemented by a humorous message tailored to the specific scene depicted.

Adding a personal touch, eight British Airways colleagues from different departments appear in the campaign. The campaign will run across OOH panels in England until the end of August and will also be featured in print.

This first edition of the campaign platform sparked discussion within the industry, particularly regarding the role of traditional media in an increasingly digital world. Tom Goodwin, a prominent voice in advertising, has called for an honest conversation about the urgency and evidence in advertising, highlighting the divide between digital advertising and traditional media. Goodwin pointed to the first iteration of the “A British Original” campaign, noting that it was designed for those who appreciate the art of advertising rather than for driving hard metrics.

According to Goodwin, this campaign embodies the mystery and magic of advertising, elements often lost in the pursuit of digital metrics.

The first iteration sparked praise from across the globe. Dan Knowlton, co-founder of UK-based social media marketing agency Knowlton, shared the work on LinkedIn, calling it relatable, simple and bold.

“They say a picture speaks a thousand words. These really do. You instantly start to think about where these people are going? What are they thinking?” he wrote. “Not many brands are brave enough to not include their entire logo, plastered across an advert. But when you’re BA, you can. And it’s instantly recognised”.

Media planning and buying for the campaign were managed by Manning Gottlieb OMD. The photography was done by Christopher Anderson, who has previously collaborated with Uncommon and British Airways on the “Windows” OOH campaign.