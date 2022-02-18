Box Hill Institute Launches Inspiring “Become” Campaign To Drum Up Enrolments Via DPR&Co
As Australia’s borders open, and as the demand for health, IT and trades related skills skyrockets, Box Hill Institute (BHI) is accelerating its efforts to increase course participation for 2022 beyond.
Box Hill Institute is a strong participant in many of the most in-demand course areas. With five campus locations across Melbourne’s CBD and eastern suburbs, BHI has the capacity and infrastructure to play an even bigger role in skilling the Victorian workforce post COVID.
DPR&Co was chosen to develop and deliver the broadcast campaign based on its deep sector experience, having worked extensively with Apprenticeships Victoria and a number of other VET providers within the state. It builds on the initial campaign work developed by SuperNova Media.
BHI Director of Student Experience, Jennifer Newport, said the imminent release of the campaign will give Victorians a clear and compelling promise of a transformative educational experience by which to realise their career dreams.
“It has been personally inspiring to see the talent and creativity of DPR&Co, SuperNova Media and our own team as this campaign evolved from data and insights into something unorthodox and profound,” Ms Newport said.
The campaign highlights several key study areas delivered by Box Hill Institute including courses in hospitality, healthcare, trades, music, biosecurity, and cybersecurity.
BHI Marketing Director Amy Whitehead said: “The wider campaign and TVC is about the hopes and dreams of achievement, but it’s also a pathway to transform and become something. ‘Become who you want to be at Box Hill Institute’ is the aspirational and empowering message of the campaign.
Richard Ralphsmith, DPR&Co Executive Creative Director and Co-founder said “TAFE has a critical role to play in Victoria’s economic future, so it’s time to challenge the tropes around TAFE advertising. It’s a great credit to the BHI team that they were open to taking an out-of-category creative approach in bringing to life the Institute’s vision for its students”
The campaign launches on February 20th on FTA and digital screens, radio and social.
Credits:
Agency: DPR&Co
Co-founder and Executive Creative Director: Richard Ralphsmith
Senior Designer and Art Director: Frankie Ey
Group Account Director: Leanne O’Connor
Account Executive: Bella Ninis
Production Company:
Fiction Films
Director: Jake Robb
Producer: Jackie Fish
Post Production:
Mr Fox
Sound:
Sonic Playground
SuperNova Media
Managing Director: John Williams
Creative Director: James Proctor
Senior Account Manager: Gail Schupack
Box Hill Institute
Executive Director Student Experience: Jennifer Newport
Director of Marketing: Justine Jacobs/Naomi Kark/Amy Whitehead
Marketing Manager: Denbeigh Inman/Adelaide Adams
Marketing, Campaigns & Planning Lead: Irene Wallis
