Boomtown Unveils Its “Untapped & Uncapped” Campaign Featuring Top CMOs

Boomtown has unveiled its new “Untapped and Uncapped” campaign, which rallies the nation’s marketers to put regional media buying on their planning agendas.

The campaign, which is designed to engage marketers and media agency strategists by featuring marketers, includes the release of a new e-book and video series, featuring interviews with some of Australia’s top senior marketers.

A key element of the campaign saw Boomtown interview seven CMOs for an in-depth case study series, which explores their experience and success with advertising regionally. The marketers featured in the campaign include:

● Mim Haysom (executive general manager, brand and marketing, Suncorp Group)

● Jenni Dill (chief marketing officer, Arnott’s)

● Clinton Hearne (global head of marketing, Flight Centre)

● Lara Thom (chief marketing officer, Guzman y Gomez)

● Kristen Hardeman (country director, Tinder Australia)

● Aaliah Eggins-Bryson (head of product & marketing, Belong)

● Pete Chapman (chief marketing officer, Reflections Holiday Parks)

The campaign also includes the launch of a new e-book, Untapped and Uncapped: Seven Lessons in Marketing to Regional Australia, which was born from case study learnings and a roundtable discussion with key marketers around the common challenges, insights and successful approaches to regional audiences.

The roundtable lunch was attended by more than a dozen marketing leaders spanning diverse industries from FMCG to retail, insurance, financial services, QSR, technology and media, offered peer-to-peer discussion around regional marketing, with most attendees noting regional Australia’s audience size and scale, reach potential, the disposable income opportunity, and the ability to develop bespoke creative to create community connections.

Nikki Clarkson (SCA CMO) and Melissa Hopkins (Seven Network CMO) also attended as representatives of the Boomtown collective. During the lively discussion, the group also noted that there was still work to be done across the sector to communicate the value of regional advertising, particularly its cost-effectiveness and ability to enhance brand voice and mission.

Additionally, the need for a full-funnel, engagement-driven approach to regional media buying was also noted, with the need to better connect engagement to conversion, sales and future business growth. Boomtown chairman, Brian Gallagher, said the ‘Untapped and Uncapped’ campaign represented the next phase of the collective’s industry engagement.

“After five years in-market promoting regional advertising to a largely media-focused audience with a focus on Boomtown’s prosperous residents, now it’s time to build on that with proof and key learnings from some of Australia’s most successful marketers, tapping into their unrivalled expertise when it comes to generating growth for their brands via the power of regional media” he said.

“We want the nation’s marketers to understand and appreciate that regional Australia is an untapped market, with uncapped potential. We know that more than a third of Australians live in regional areas and the pandemic amplified the counter-urbanisation trend, with metro to regional migration still up 33 per cent on pre-COVID levels. What’s more, the largest proportion of these movers are millennials, creating a spiral of success in these regional hubs. It just shows regional Australia is a booming region that is still being under-utilised by marketers.

“The ‘Untapped and Uncapped’ campaign is designed to help overcome the challenges to regional media buying, particularly concerns about value and planning, by sharing stories from some of Australia’s most effective marketers, with a focus on their thinking and strategies around buying and the way regional media and audiences can be used.” Content for the campaign was developed in partnership with experienced business journalist and former editor of CMO Magazine, Nadia Cameron.

Creative was developed by Redhanded. The trade campaign will run throughout the year.

To view the case study videos or download the e-book, visit www.boomtown.media/cmo.