Boomtown Unveils Its “Untapped & Uncapped” Campaign Featuring Top CMOs

Boomtown Unveils Its “Untapped & Uncapped” Campaign Featuring Top CMOs
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Boomtown has unveiled its new “Untapped and Uncapped” campaign, which rallies the nation’s marketers to put regional media buying on their planning agendas.

    The campaign, which is designed to engage marketers and media agency strategists by featuring marketers, includes the release of a new e-book and video series, featuring interviews with some of Australia’s top senior marketers.

    A key element of the campaign saw Boomtown interview seven CMOs for an in-depth case study series, which explores their experience and success with advertising regionally. The marketers featured in the campaign include:

    ● Mim Haysom (executive general manager, brand and marketing, Suncorp Group)

    ● Jenni Dill (chief marketing officer, Arnott’s)

    ● Clinton Hearne (global head of marketing, Flight Centre)

    ● Lara Thom (chief marketing officer, Guzman y Gomez)

    ● Kristen Hardeman (country director, Tinder Australia)

    ● Aaliah Eggins-Bryson (head of product & marketing, Belong)

    ● Pete Chapman (chief marketing officer, Reflections Holiday Parks)

    The campaign also includes the launch of a new e-book, Untapped and Uncapped: Seven Lessons in Marketing to Regional Australia, which was born from case study learnings and a roundtable discussion with key marketers around the common challenges, insights and successful approaches to regional audiences.

    The roundtable lunch was attended by more than a dozen marketing leaders spanning diverse industries from FMCG to retail, insurance, financial services, QSR, technology and media, offered peer-to-peer discussion around regional marketing, with most attendees noting regional Australia’s audience size and scale, reach potential, the disposable income opportunity, and the ability to develop bespoke creative to create community connections.

    Nikki Clarkson (SCA CMO) and Melissa Hopkins (Seven Network CMO) also attended as representatives of the Boomtown collective. During the lively discussion, the group also noted that there was still work to be done across the sector to communicate the value of regional advertising, particularly its cost-effectiveness and ability to enhance brand voice and mission.

    Additionally, the need for a full-funnel, engagement-driven approach to regional media buying was also noted, with the need to better connect engagement to conversion, sales and future business growth. Boomtown chairman, Brian Gallagher, said the ‘Untapped and Uncapped’ campaign represented the next phase of the collective’s industry engagement.

    “After five years in-market promoting regional advertising to a largely media-focused audience with a focus on Boomtown’s prosperous residents, now it’s time to build on that with proof and key learnings from some of Australia’s most successful marketers, tapping into their unrivalled expertise when it comes to generating growth for their brands via the power of regional media” he said.

    “We want the nation’s marketers to understand and appreciate that regional Australia is an untapped market, with uncapped potential. We know that more than a third of Australians live in regional areas and the pandemic amplified the counter-urbanisation trend, with metro to regional migration still up 33 per cent on pre-COVID levels. What’s more, the largest proportion of these movers are millennials, creating a spiral of success in these regional hubs. It just shows regional Australia is a booming region that is still being under-utilised by marketers.

    “The ‘Untapped and Uncapped’ campaign is designed to help overcome the challenges to regional media buying, particularly concerns about value and planning, by sharing stories from some of Australia’s most effective marketers, with a focus on their thinking and strategies around buying and the way regional media and audiences can be used.” Content for the campaign was developed in partnership with experienced business journalist and former editor of CMO Magazine, Nadia Cameron.

    Creative was developed by Redhanded. The trade campaign will run throughout the year.

    To view the case study videos or download the e-book, visit www.boomtown.media/cmo.

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Boomtown

    Latest News

    Ita Buttrose Will Not Seek Second Term As ABC Chair
    • Media

    Ita Buttrose Will Not Seek Second Term As ABC Chair

    Ita Buttrose will not stand for a second term as the chair of the ABC when her five-year term ends in March next year. Communications minister Michelle Rowland revealed the planned change at the top of the ABC on Tuesday and said that government would commence a selection process in due course. Rowland said that […]

    Monday TV Ratings: The Voice Helps Seven To A Win
    • Media

    Monday TV Ratings: The Voice Helps Seven To A Win

    The Voice was the most-watched entertainment show on TV last night, with a total of 681,000 metro viewers signing up to watch the show. It was just ahead of Nine’s The Block which pulled in 681,000 metro views last night. It was followed by Seven’s The Chase which has 549,000 metro views and Network 10’s […]

    ADIA Is Calling For Nominations For Its JVS Research Industry Leadership Award
    • Marketing

    ADIA Is Calling For Nominations For Its JVS Research Industry Leadership Award

    The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA) is calling for nominations for its Jayne Van Souwe (JVS) Research Industry Leadership Award. All research, data, and insights industry leaders (ADIA members and non-members) are eligible for nomination. The award is presented biennially to an individual who has significantly contributed to the growth, promotion or advancement of […]

    shEqual Launches Advertising Podcast Hosted By Sarah Davidson With Guests Including Bullfrog’s Dalton Henshaw
    • Media

    shEqual Launches Advertising Podcast Hosted By Sarah Davidson With Guests Including Bullfrog’s Dalton Henshaw

    shEqual and Women’s Health Victoria, have announced  the upcoming launch of their podcast series, “Make it shEqual: Empowering Advertising to Get Equal.”  Based on ground-breaking research conducted by Kantar (commissioned by Women’s Health Victoria), the podcast aims to shed light on the significance of progressive, genuine, and authentic advertising that resonates with audiences and drives […]

    Vodafone & Live Nation Team Up To Give Fans Exclusive Gig Access
    • Marketing

    Vodafone & Live Nation Team Up To Give Fans Exclusive Gig Access

    Vodafone has partnered with Live Nation and its joint venture partner Secret Sounds, in a new partnership to give customers presale access to huge gigs in Australia. First up through the partnership, Vodafone customers will get exclusive presale access for tickets to see The Weeknd touring Australia in November 2023. More local and international superstar […]

    TBWA\Sydney & Eleven Appoint Cal Guyll As Social And Content Strategy Director
    • Marketing

    TBWA\Sydney & Eleven Appoint Cal Guyll As Social And Content Strategy Director

    TBWA\Sydney and Eleven have bolstered their social and strategy capabilities with the appointment of Cal Guyll as social and content strategy director. Guyll brings 14 years of social expertise to TBWA’s multi-disciplinary strategy team, which is led by Sebastian Revell, and also joins the leadership of Eleven’s social team. Guyll has worked on best-in-class social, […]

    Starcom Retains Metcash’s Media
    • Media

    Starcom Retains Metcash’s Media

    Food, liquor and hardware supplier Metcash has re-appointed Starcom to its media strategy, planning and buying account in Australia. Effective immediately, the re-appointment is inclusive of brands IGA, ALM, Independent Hardware Group and Total Tools and signifies an extension of the 15-year partnership between Starcom and Metcash. Starcom chief executive officer, Nick Keenan (lead image), […]

    Data & AI: The Game Changers For Retail Personalisation?
    • Partner Content

    Data & AI: The Game Changers For Retail Personalisation?

    Technology has transformed retailers’ ability to engage with their customers, with artificial intelligence (AI)-powered recommendations now set to drive even more rapid change. However, many APAC retailers are still struggling to adapt. In fact, research has revealed that while 52 per cent of retailers in North America and 49 per cent of retailers in Europe […]

    Partner Content

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Life Beyond The Great Resignation (And What It All Means For Employers)
    • Media

    Life Beyond The Great Resignation (And What It All Means For Employers)

    Richard Triggs (lead image), author of Uncover the Hidden Job Market – How to Find and Win your next Senior Executive role, is a leading executive recruiter, career coach and host of the Arete Podcast. In this guest post, Triggs offers some excellent touch points on the increasingly difficult job of retaining and motivating good […]

    Opinion

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine