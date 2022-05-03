Boomtown Announces Masterclass Return To Help Brands Connect With Regional Audiences

Boomtown has confirmed the panel for its upcoming National Virtual Masterclass on Thursday, 5 May, that will provide media professionals with a better understanding of the regional media landscape in Australia. You can register for the event HERE.

The panellist lineup includes Emily Moss (commercial director at Canberra FM Radio) and Philippa Moig (business director of OMD) who will be sharing their tips, hints and real-life examples in the masterclass on how to best connect brands with regional audiences.

The National Virtual Masterclass is part of Boomtown’s education initiative that kicked off in 2020, and will deliver a competitive advantage for brands, along with tools to help plan and buy regional advertising.

With recent reports showing regional Australia is growing faster than our cities for the first time in four decades, it’s never been more important for the marketing and media industry to get across the enormous potential of regional media.

The Boomtown Masterclass education initiative is a series of 90-minute virtual sessions facilitated by marketing expert Gaye Steel (AANA). The sessions are designed to provide media, marketing and advertising professionals with a better understanding of the regional media landscape, a competitive advantage for brands, and the tools to plan and buy regional advertising.

Last year’s Boomtown Masterclass program was highly successful, with almost 500 industry executives participating, and exceeding attendee targets by 224 per cent, with an average attendee score of 9.5 out of 10.

Boomtown chairman and SCA chief sales officer, Brian Gallagher (featured image) said “Over 36 per cent of the Australian population lives outside the metro capitals, so engaging meaningfully with regional Australia is the key to business and brand growth.

“Our expert Masterclasses are a one-stop-shop in starting these conversations with clients, and will arm your teams with the resources they need”.