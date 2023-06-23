BMF, Tourism Tasmania & Noah Johnson Upcycle Discarded Summer Souvenirs To Create Winter Clothing Range

Inspired by Tasmania’s ‘Off Season’, Tourism Tasmania and its creative agency BMF have launched ‘Off Cuts’ , an eco-friendly winter clothing collection of sustainably sourced garments, made solely from reused summer tourism merchandise.

In partnership with Tasmanian born sustainable designer, Noah Johnson, the bespoke winter range has been cut-up and re-stitched to breathe new life into otherwise wasted summer holiday merchandise.

Noah Johnson, an advocate of sustainable fashion, created the range by transforming discarded items like souvenir tees and board shorts into bespoke, avant-garde winter wearables that embody Tasmania’s offbeat and unique charm. The ‘Off Cuts’ merchandise includes: Trousers made from tea-towels, puffer jackets made from cheesy t-shirts, and beanies made from bikinis.

The bespoke upcycled collection, which has been created to reflect the spirit of Tasmania’s Off Season, launches in print with a double page spread and online in Vogue as well as Russh online. In addition, Tourism Tasmania held a media launch famil in Hobart, hosted by editor-in-chief of InStyle Magazine.

Creative director, David Fraser of BMF said: “The Off Season is when Tassie’s creative spirit and off-kilter nature bubbles up to the surface. It’s the antithesis of a touristy summer holiday escape. And it’s best enjoyed in a beanie made from budgie smugglers.”

Lindene Cleary, chief marketing officer of Tourism Tasmania said: “This capsule collection is a unique coming together of place and artistry in a way that is representative of Tasmania‘s Off Season, its culture, and its spirit. We are proud to collaborate with Noah and BMF to show that Tasmania’s Off Season is the antithesis of traditional and cliched holidays.”

The Off Cuts limited edition capsule by Tasmania x Noah Johnson will be available for purchase in Australia from June 23rd, 2023, until sold out.

For more information about the Off Cuts capsule collection and the Off Season campaign, please visit: https://www.discovertasmania.com.au/off-cuts.

Off Cuts’ garments are all individually handmade from discarded and second-hand fabrics, and some garments may differ to what is pictured.