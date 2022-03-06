BlokeVote Survey Finds Coopers Pale Ale Is Australia’s Favourite Tap Beer

Over one thousand blokes from around Australia have voted and named Coopers Pale Ale Australia’s favourite tap beer!

Each bloke was asked a simple question “When you imagine that first icy cold schooner, which beer lives inside the glass and why?”

Not only was BlokeVote looking to find out what Blokes really crave after a hard day of work, but the important questions like: Can craft beer kings, Stone & Wood, Balter and Little Creatures compete with the likes of Carlton & Tooheys? Is where it’s made or who owns it a factor in Blokes’s decision making? And do you need huge advertising spend to get Blokes to buy your beer?

When it comes to that icy cold first beer, one beer comes out on top. Coopers Pale Ale has been voted best tap beer by Blokes.

Often referred to as the original craft beer, Coopers Pale Ale is a pub staple.

It’s no surprise that the Australian owned and made pale ale is Bloke’s favourite as it tiptoes the line between the mainstream and craft beer markets.

When asked why they chose Coopers Pale Ale, there were two common themes that made it the number one choice, the fact that it is Australian made and owned, and that it tastes fresh.

“It is refreshing with a nice aftertaste. On tap, it can’t be beaten.”

“Great tasting, Australian made and Owned”

This is a testament not only to the brand’s historical strength but their recent work with The Royals that has modernised and strengthened Coopers Australian craft credentials.

Tied in second, was Great Northern, XXXX Gold, VB and Carlton Draught. Amazingly these four beers all scored the same percentage of overall votes. They’re readily available at most pubs, have huge marketing budgets and just taste like beer, so it’s no surprise that they’re often the first choice for Blokes.

“Easy drinking, full-flavoured Australian beer that tastes like a real beer.” – Carlton Draught

“I keep going back to it because it is crisp and not fruity.” – VB

“I like it as it is refreshing on a hot north Queensland day, perfect after mowing the lawn.” – XXXX Gold

“Crisp taste and full of flavour” – Great Northern

Unsurprisingly, one of the key factors in decision making was locality.

This was demonstrated by Tooheys, Carlton, Coopers, Little Creatures, and XXXX Gold all being vastly more popular in the state they’re made.

Great Northern a relative newcomer marketed as “the beer for up here” has done a good job challenging the Queensland market previously dominated by XXXX Gold.

VB however is the exception to this rule. Despite its name being Victoria Bitter its national advertising campaigns with Clemenger BBDO Melbourne and clever sponsorship of the NSW State of Origin Side, Australian Cricket Team and other Australian sporting teams have positioned VB, not as Vitoria’s beer but, as Australia’s beer. This is reflected with relatively consistent results across all states.

What about craft beers? James Squires 150 Lashes was the most popular, with Stone & Wood Pacific Ale, Furphy and Little Creatures Pale Ale also scoring well.

The survey also showed was that “Craft Beers” were certainly an acquired taste. Amongst our 18-29-year-old Blokes, only Furphy scored well with other craft beer brands scoring well below the median for other age groups.

So, despite the rise in popularity of craft and boutique beers over the past ten years, more often Blokes just want a refreshing beer that tastes like beer and is made or advertised as local.