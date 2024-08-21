Billie Jean King Cup Announces Global Partnership With e.l.f Beauty

The Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge (BJKC), the Women’s World Cup of Tennis has announced a new multi-year global partnership with e.l.f. Beauty.

Offering its hard-hitting support for equality and inclusivity, e.l.f. will be the exclusive skin and cosmetic partner of the BJKC, the world’s largest annual international team competition in women’s sports, and co-host of the inaugural Power of Women’s Sports Summit.

The tournament finals will be held in Málaga, Spain, on November 13 – 20, 2024, and the companion Power of Women’s Sports Summit will be hosted on November 20.

“e.l.f. Beauty champions diversity and believes that self-expression is the key to unlocking beauty for any individual. The brand’s ethos aligns seamlessly with the Billie Jean King Cup’s commitment to excellence, equality, and empowerment, and we are thrilled to welcome them as a partner,” said Billie Jean King Cup Limited chair Ilana Kloss.

“Their dedication to inclusivity and impact mirrors our mission to promote equality and excellence in women’s sports. This partnership will inspire athletes and fans alike, highlighting the beauty of diversity and the strength of unity,” Kloss said.

Accessibility means knocking down velvet ropes and removing barriers. e.l.f. is doing just that by showing up in unexpected places and opening them to a wider community. The brand’s commitment to empowering legendary females—on the tennis court, at the racetrack with Indy 500 driver Katherine Legge, on the ice with Kendall Coyne Schofield, in the pool with Anastasia Pagonis, in the boardroom with the Change the Board Game initiative, and elsewhere—fuels its vision to disrupt norms, shape culture, and connect communities through positivity, inclusivity, and accessibility.

“84% of sports fans are interested in women’s sports – 49% of them are women – and yet only 15% of media coverage is women’s sports. The math is not mathing. So, we are causing an e.l.f.ing racket to help democratize the playing field. You can’t create real equality if the awareness to build a fan base isn’t there. e.l.f. is stepping up to help shape the conversation. By creating access, we inspire change and empower others to do the same.” said Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer, e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. is set to create noise with fans and players, bringing a strong message of empowerment to the event, the first global sporting team competition named after a woman. Twelve national teams play in one location over six days for the right to be crowned world champions at the tournament finals. The Cup, founded in 1963 as the Federation Cup, was renamed for Billie Jean King in 2020. It is the only tennis competition that provides all the nations who participate with money to continue to fund tennis programs, ensuring an unprecedented platform for creating opportunities and changing lives.

e.l.f. is a founding partner of iHeartMedia’s recently launched iHeart Women’s Sports Audio Network, the first audio platform dedicated exclusively to women’s sports designed to amplify well-known and new influential women athletes and relevant programming to listeners nationwide. As part of its partnership, e.l.f. will host a live recording of “The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast” in the fan zone at the summit.