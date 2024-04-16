“Bias Influences Who & How We Appoint”: Aimee Buchanan On Why Diversity In Leadership Matters
Aimee Buchanan may be the CEO of GroupM, but she is so much more than that. Having spoken candidly on several key issues facing the industry today, she has been the key driver in a number of industry-first diversity and employee wellbeing initiatives.
B&T sat down with the 2023 Women In Media Power List winner to discuss the benefits of diversity in leadership and her advice for the next generation of women in media.
Entries for the 2024 Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media, are open now!
B&T: What inspired you to pursue a career in media?
Buchanan: When I left school, I wanted to be a journalist. I studied Communications at UTS and ended up broadening out over time. After leaving university, I saw an ad in the paper (yep, that shows the era) for a job at Mitchell’s as a media assistant. I did a couple of years at Mitchell’s and loved the ability we had to influence amazing brands and businesses.
After travelling, I returned back to Mitchells to work on Optus, which they had just won. It was Optus who really influenced my love of what we do and cemented that this was an incredible career. I was fortunate to work with some incredible people over that time and ended up working on every facet of that business – performance, sponsorship, business, brand and consumer. I was eventually given the opportunity to run the Optus & Virgin account – it was at the start of the pivotal evolution of Australian media into search and digital marketing and simultaneously the transformation of the telecommunications category. It was this combination of being part of something (my agency), being able to shape something (my client) and learning new things all the time that got me hooked.
B&T: What advice would you give to the next generation of women in media following you?
Buchanan: My advice for both women and men is the same – put your hand up for every opportunity, find people you will learn from and stick with them. Seek out strong mentors who will back you in the business, be honest with you, and help you grow.
Loyalty and persistence are two traits that have served me well in my career and are the ones I look for in people and our teams. Some of the best advice I have ever been given is to play the long game. You might not win or succeed today, but the experience you gain may well set you up to succeed in the future. It’s still something I remind myself of frequently.
B&T: What do you think the benefits are of having women in leadership positions?
Buchanan: I believe in the right person for the job. The benefit comes from having good leaders who know what they are doing and bring their people on the journey regardless of gender. Set yourself up with the right hiring processes and policies to support people through their careers. It’s not complicated, but without diverse representation at the top, bias continues to influence who and how we appoint.
The best advice I have been given about creating a more fair and equitable workforce is to remove direct appointments and have a diverse panel doing the interview process. It is how we have run all of our senior hires across GroupM, and the outcome has been greater diversity in senior roles. Diversity is not just the right thing to do but is proven statistically to drive better business results.
B&T: Could you share a specific instance where your leadership style has made a significant impact? How does your approach differ from that of your male counterparts?
Buchanan: One of the largest learning curves I have had in leadership is during COVID. It was the first time in my career I acutely felt responsible not only for people’s livelihoods but their lives. People wanted clarity and honesty, balanced with humanness and care. There wasn’t a rulebook, but l loved having the opportunity to craft the blueprint and plan. The adaptability forced us to work super closely as a leadership team, with more clarity and decisiveness than ever before. We acted quickly and communicated clearly and consistently. Through this process, I really gained a comfortability with doing this is my own style. I continue to lean into communicating as clearly and transparently as I can at all times.
B&T: How do we get more women interested in media careers and stick with it into leadership roles?
Buchanan: The key point when women leave media is still when they are embarking on having a family. It is also one of the major drivers of the gender pay gap.
We need better policies to support parents’ option to share primary caring, support to bring people back into the workforce, and support for the next 18 years of raising a child. This needs to be gender-neutral (parental, not maternity). We then need informal policies in businesses that create a supportive culture for everyone. My lens on this has been playing the longer game with these employees.
B&T: What mistakes have you made along the way, and what did you learn from them?
Buchanan: I have made many, many mistakes over the years. One of my early ones was forgetting to add the spot colour load to a huge plan. It meant I was 20 per cent short on a $4m press campaign. I went to my boss at the time and he told me to call the client immediately and own it. I was terrified, but I did it, and she was amazing. She was so understanding about the speed we had been working at, and we worked through a plan to resolve it. My learning from that is that issues, mistakes, and errors will happen; it is how we manage it that counts. Sometimes, the biggest error or issue strengthens the relationship if we manage it well.
More recently, my leadership learnings have come from how I manage and lead people. I’m naturally very action-oriented, and a strength of that is that I get things done. The flip side of that is that I continue to work at bringing people on the journey before jumping into action. I have learnt over time to sometimes let things sit. Rushing to an outcome won’t always get the outcome you need or want.
Enter B&T’s Women in Media Awards Now!
Please login with linkedin to commentAimee Buchanan B&T Women in Media Awards 2024 GroupM
Latest News
Stuart Archibald Departs Half-Eponymous Agency, Archibald Williams
Stuart Archibald departs Archibald Williams after 12 years. And, no, it's not for golf & bowlo club-priced schooners.
B&T’s Campaign Of The Month Wrapped: Queensland Health’s Frightening Skin Cancer Campaign, Via CHEP
Queensland's beautiful one day, perfect the next but there's still lots that can kill you - crocs, skin cancer & XXXX.
TV Ratings (15/4/24): Amidst It All, Seven News Is The Most-Watched Program In Australia
Network 10 may have had a win in the courts yesterday but, alas, it appears viewers heard all about it on Seven.
Even More Cairns Crocodiles Awards Judges Added As Entries Go Gangbusters!
Cairns Crocodiles assembling ominous judging panel that just so happens to coincide with B&T's office sponge bake off.
Dove ‘Won’t Use AI To Represent Women’ To Celebrate 20 Years Of ‘Campaign For Real Beauty’
Yet again, Dove pioneering the adland zeitgeist but ignores current clamour around AI, thank god.
Multicultural Comms Agency Ethnolink Announces AI-Enhanced Multilingual Campaigns
Here's an excellent multilingual AI initiative that will hopefully allow us all to finally comprehend drunk Irish people.
Gate 7 Bolsters Visit California & Brand USA Teams
Travel marketer boosts its team for its US destinations. Any talk of the Aussie dollar remaining strictly off limits.
Mediahub Snares Linda Fagerlund From Carat
Mediahub nabs Carat's Linda Fagerlund after reportedly dangling a large carrot or similar root crop vegetable.
BMF’s Tom Hoskins & Dave Roberts Promoted To Group Creative Directors
More evidence two brains are better than one comes these two promotions. After all, a third brain can cause tensions.
QMS Secures Toyota, Stan, Allianz and Patties Food As Paris 2024 Launch Partners
No one's looking forward to Paris like B&T. We're particularly excited about watching countries who detest one another.
Publicis Groupe APAC Strengthens Its Senior Leadership Team With Key Appointments
Publicis rings the changes with three new appointments. No wonder, given it got all that new biz money last year.
Slew Of Promotions & A New Hire At History Will Be Kind
It's promotions & new recruits at History Will Be Kind. Plus the inevitable angst for staffers who didn't get one.
Latto “Talks Snack” With Menulog Via Thinkerbell
Do Aussie agencies think ads with Americans makes us want to eat more? The food deliverers appear to think so.
ING Invests In Finance Partnership With Seven
Seven amps up its finance coverage in latest partnership. Sadly, it's not bringing Kochie out of the cryogenic freeze.
Gregory Jewellers Elevates eCommerce Experience With Digital Transformation Platform Via Wonderful
Hats off to this ecommerce initiative, however, jewellery's just one of those things we ain't buying sight unseen.
Carsales.com.au: We Are The Kings Of Intent
Is there a correlation between the increased interest in Carsales.com.au & decreased interest in public transport?
Judge Finds Lehrmann Did Rape Higgins ‘On Balance Of Probabilities’
No one came out of this trial particularly well. Apart from Justice Michael Lee, who has a real way with words.
Universal Reveals Death-Defying Marketing Stunt For The Fall Guy
New flick stars man-of-the-minute Ryan Gosling. B&T understands he doesn't sing in this one.
Digital Ad Watchdog Check My Ads Appoints Arielle Garcia As Director Of Intelligence Following Sensational UM Resignation
There are few jobs that could have you bundled into the back of a white van, but this does sound like one of them.
Does ‘Programmatic Digital Out Of Home’ Need A Re-brand?
Binning 'programmatic' would save B&T hours of explaining stuff we pretend to understand to colleagues each week.
TV Ratings (14/4/24): Nine Builds A Winner With Lego Masters
Hamish Blake proves he's still got it as Lego launches to impressive numbers. Pete Evans secretly taking notes.
RMIT Partners With Bench To Amplify Brand Reach
Ever tried to better yourself with an online course only to give up a month later? You'll know the RMIT brand well.
The Works Appoints Jerome Gaslain As Growth Creation Partner
Works' team saved by Sydney's late-running public transport as it dangerously takes to the tram tracks for press photo.
NZ’s Contact Energy Launches “It’s Good To Be Home” Campaign Iteration, Via Special
Yes, it's a New Zealand ad featuring a sheep. No, B&T won't be going down that route despite desperately wanting to.
Molasses Appoints Nichole Donovan As Client Director
Molasses is a brand & design agency & not to be mistaken with Israeli spy agency Mossad. Not that you'd ever do that.
Mindshare Snags Nova Entertainment Media Account From Carat
The dial's fixed to Fitzy & Wippa at Mindshare now. Bump in ear plugs sales in North Sydney "unrelated," apparently.
Bupa Declares “Good Health Is Contagious” Via Thinkerbell
Bupa declares "good health's contagious". Although B&T understands kale & marathons are exempt from the comments.
Principals Refreshes Master Brand For Pitcher Partners
Accountancy firm Pitcher Partners gets brand zjoosh via the Principals. Debate rages whether it's mint or jade.
Michael Hill CMO: ‘Marketing Will Unlock Business Growth’ But Only With Right Measurement & Attribution
Partner still refusing to put a ring on it? Instead of threatening to leave, use this jewellery yarn as a reminder.
Beacon Lighting Extends Carat’s Contract For Three More Years
Is every Beacon employee's worst nightmare being the last to leave and having to turn the lights off?
Former EssenceMediacom CEO Pat Crowley Calls On Adland To Back Rare Cancer Drug
Friend of B&T and all-round good guy Pat Crowley needs our help to save his son's life.
University Of Sydney Appoints CHEP For Australia & APAC Media Account
CHEP wins Uni of Syd media work. Staff strongly reminded that this does not allow them to attend student nights out.
The Case For Nature: Let The Media & Advertising Industries Tell A Story & Tell It Well
B&T heads to Jaipur to hear why advertising can save the planet. Certainly a harder trip than Mosman the other week.
BPAY ‘Brings A Little Magic To Your Bills’ In A Campaign By Five By Five
B&T is banking on this campaign to 'bring a little magic' to last night's bar tab.
Kayo Sports Crowned Adland’s Best Ballers At The Media Hoops Grand Final!
There was sweat but, thankfully no blood or tears, at last night's Media Hoops grand final!
Horgs, Freelo, Hale And Other Senior Adland Execs Baked And Ate Humble Pie About Gender Equality
Some adland blokes who thought they were only there to make tasty pastry treats bit off more than they could chew.