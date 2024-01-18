Before Adland: Chris Fraser (Almost) Cooked Up A Storm

Before Jeremy Allen White convinced the world that running around in an apron was one of the hottest things a man could do, Intentional’s Chris Fraser tried cooking up a storm in Brazil.

“I did five years of client-side with Nestle as my last brand role before quitting and travelling the world for 18 months,” Fraser explained to B&T.

During that time, Fraser completed a grand tour of Europe, Asia and the Americas. He lists San Sebastian, Paris and Tokyo as his highlights.

“During that time, I decided to become a chef and leave marketing behind. I had pulled together a budget on an apprentice chef’s wages and was ready to go. After much debate, an ex-chef in the streets of Brazil convinced me it was a stupid idea,” he said.

The culinary world’s loss, however, was adland’s gain.

“Upon my return to Melbourne, my now business partner pitched an opportunity to work together. There was only enough budget to pay the minimum wage and, funny enough, an apprentice chef’s salary. Twelve months later, I owned 50 per cent of the agency”.

Read the rest of the Before Adland series: