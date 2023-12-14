Before Adland: Nic Cann’s History In Hospo

  • Nicolas Cann
  • Nic Cann - Blobfish 1
  • Nic Cann - Blobfish 2
1 / 3
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Nicolas Cann is the clean-cut founder and director of Blobfish International, a samplings and activations provider that works with the likes of Airbnb, Uber, Ola, Didi, UberEats, DoorDash and Deliveroo.

But that wasn’t always the case, as he explained to B&T, he spent seven years working in good old hospo before making the switch.

“Advertising always seemed like a fun industry,” he said.

“My Dad started supermarket advertising in Australia and NZ, and my brother worked at Channel 9, so I decided to get involved to stay on the family trend. Funnily enough, I started my career at Channel 7 while my brother was at Channel 9… and we lived together. We basically couldn’t talk at home”.

However, that lack of brotherly familiarity aside, Cann said that he believes that adland could learn a lot from hospo.

“[It’s] just that… HOSPITALITY. The key to my success in the industry has been building a business that services clients to the nth degree, and that’s precisely what you must do in the world of hospitality. It’s in the name, and so makes sense… and it’s basically the mantra of our business today! The best thing about advertising is how we treat each other, always happy, friendly and collaborative – and that’s precisely what you get working in hospitality, too!”

Read more in the Before Adland series:




Please login with linkedin to comment

Before Adland

Latest News

Arcare Aged Care Takes To The Streets With Media Republic
  • Advertising

Arcare Aged Care Takes To The Streets With Media Republic

It’s the bane of brands and media buyers around the world over. Getting eyes on traditional forms of advertising in communities that are hard to reach. It was a dilemma aged-care provider Arcare needed to overcome. In a ground-breaking move to connect with communities in the Sunshine Coast, Balnarring and Point Lonsdale, areas traditionally difficult […]

Nominees Announced For The 13th AACTA International Awards
  • Media

Nominees Announced For The 13th AACTA International Awards

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) – today announced the nominees for the 13th AACTA International Awards. These Awards recognise the most outstanding film and television productions of the past year and are determined by Australia’s leading filmmakers and content creators. The winners will be announced on Saturday 10th February at the 2024 AACTA […]

Moo-ving Web Design To New Pastures: ConversionCow Launches To Streamline SMB Sales Efficiency
  • Marketing

Moo-ving Web Design To New Pastures: ConversionCow Launches To Streamline SMB Sales Efficiency

A dynamic new MarTech SaaS software company called ConversionCow has hit the market with the mission of helping small businesses deliver more enhanced sales messaging to customers, with the conversion rates to show for it. ConversionCow is a low-cost yet high-volume solution that acts as a smart salesperson entirely customisable to how and when customers interact […]

Friends choosing a movie to watch together at home, video on demand concept
  • Media

Searchr TV Streaming Guide To Launch Next Month

The Searchr guide will launch next month, combining all free-to-air and many paid providers. Searchr aggregates and hosts all Australian free-to-air providers, ten of the biggest and best-known local and international paid streaming platforms, and has partnered with LeadStory for breaking news content, all in one user-friendly application. By completely eliminating the need for any […]

B&T’s Biggest Winning Agencies Of 2023!
  • Advertising

B&T’s Biggest Winning Agencies Of 2023!

Based on new business wins, it'll be more than watery punch & a cocktail frankfurt at these agency Christmas parties.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
We Are Sprout Partner With Two Raw Sisters To Showcase The NZ Duo In Australia
  • Media

We Are Sprout Partner With Two Raw Sisters To Showcase The NZ Duo In Australia

FMCG and QSR brand/digital agency We Are Sprout has teamed up with best-selling cookbook creators Two Raw Sisters to highlight this NZ duo in Australia. Announcing the partnership on Instagram, We Are Sprout said: “We are very excited to announce We are Sprout have partnered with the very clever NZ duo the @tworawsisters on an […]

ABC Joins Australian Podcast Ranker
  • Media

ABC Joins Australian Podcast Ranker

A record 105.2 million podcasts were downloaded last month as measured by the Australian Podcast Ranker, released today by Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA) and Triton Digital, partly due to the new addition of ABC. ABC has debuted on the Australian Podcast Ranker as third biggest publisher, behind ARN and SCA. The highest placed ABC […]

MAFS Stars Announce SHOCK Split
  • Media

MAFS Stars Announce SHOCK Split

Much like talent shows not doing much for people's music careers, MAFS also doing little for contestants' love lives.