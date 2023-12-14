Before Adland: Nic Cann’s History In Hospo

Nicolas Cann is the clean-cut founder and director of Blobfish International, a samplings and activations provider that works with the likes of Airbnb, Uber, Ola, Didi, UberEats, DoorDash and Deliveroo.

But that wasn’t always the case, as he explained to B&T, he spent seven years working in good old hospo before making the switch.

“Advertising always seemed like a fun industry,” he said.

“My Dad started supermarket advertising in Australia and NZ, and my brother worked at Channel 9, so I decided to get involved to stay on the family trend. Funnily enough, I started my career at Channel 7 while my brother was at Channel 9… and we lived together. We basically couldn’t talk at home”.

However, that lack of brotherly familiarity aside, Cann said that he believes that adland could learn a lot from hospo.

“[It’s] just that… HOSPITALITY. The key to my success in the industry has been building a business that services clients to the nth degree, and that’s precisely what you must do in the world of hospitality. It’s in the name, and so makes sense… and it’s basically the mantra of our business today! The best thing about advertising is how we treat each other, always happy, friendly and collaborative – and that’s precisely what you get working in hospitality, too!”

