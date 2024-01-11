Before Adland: Half Dome Profits From Renee Murray’s Career Switch

The pandemic (yes, we’re still talking about it) caused many people to take stock of their lives. Renee Murray, head of people and culture at indie media agency Half Dome, was one such person.

“I began my career in retail, and just before coming across to adland, I did a short stint in the not-for-profit space,” she explained to B&T.

“My roles in retail were operational and people-focused, from national learning and development manager to general manager, operations and people. When I went into the not-for-profit organisation, I had not long completed an MBA in HR, so I took the opportunity to move into a specialist role as executive director of people and culture”.

That career switch came during the trying times of the pandemic.

“Like many through 2020-2022, I looked at what was important, my purpose, and whether I was living my values?” she said.

“The move to a not-for-profit and realising my skills and experience were transferable gave me the confidence to test that further. An environment of learning and continuous growth is one that I thrive in and love! In particular, I missed the fast-paced service focus of the retail world. A new industry was why I changed to a people-centred, high-growth environment. I have over 20 years of experience with product being the hero of organisations I have worked in, so a service-based industry was very appealing. I needed to continue to learn and grow, and the new, fast-paced and dynamic industry of adland, with an agency that has an exceptional people product, was so exciting and a wonderful opportunity”.

But while the roles sectors might be very different, Murray explained that there were a raft of skills that she could take from her old lives into her new role.

“I have been able to take many things. While I don’t have years of experience in this industry, I bring many transferable skills, from learning and development to people and culture, general operations, and commercial acumen. Even the buzz of the sales floor and hitting targets is one that I can still enjoy in adland”.

