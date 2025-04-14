Because ANZ Rebrands As Curious Nation

After almost 15 years, brand activation agency Because ANZ has rebranded as Curious Nation, creating tailored solutions for clients that go beyond the obvious.

Co-founded in 2011 by Meredith Cranmer as a joint venture with Sharon Richey, founder of Because UK’s parent company, the independent and agile agency which operates across Australia and New Zealand has experienced significant growth and evolved alongside the changing needs of its clients – which include Sydney Water, Kraft Heinz, AGL Energy, Woolworths, Big W, Asahi, Trade Me Property, the Burnett Foundation Aotearoa’s Big Gay Out, and Watercare.

“Our journey from launching Because ANZ to now reimagining ourselves as Curious Nation has been driven by the same passion for creative and strategic excellence. Our team, approach, and unrelenting hunger to help brands get noticed, are as strong as ever. So, it’s business as usual, just under a new name that captures our spirit of relentless curiosity, a behaviour that has fuelled our creativity from the very beginning,” Cranmer said.

Curious Nation comes from a belief that the future belongs to those unafraid to ask questions, challenge the status quo, and continually learn and grow. Every experience is an opportunity to know more, grow more, and become more. As curious experts, the team is united by a passion for exploration and curious thinking, igniting brand growth and forging deeper connections with consumers across digital, retail and also in the real world.

Cranmer alongside fellow co-owner and head of strategy, Gareth Brock, continue to lead the agency while maintaining strong links with Because.

“At Curious Nation, our ethos is built on the power of questions. We believe that every challenge is an opportunity to dig deeper, find new ways to accelerate brand growth, and to connect with audiences on a more meaningful level. Our approach is all about encouraging and celebrating curiosity, embracing diversity, respecting sustainability and pushing boundaries to deliver tailored brand solutions that go beyond the obvious,” Brock said.

“This rebrand marks an exciting new chapter in Curious Nation’s journey. Having worked closely with Meredith for almost 20 years, and with Gareth for 10 years, I’ve always applauded their unrelenting pursuit of ‘what’s new, what’s next, and how can we keep growing’. I’m really proud to continue partnering with the whole amazing Curious Nation team, as they embrace this next stage of growth, pushing boundaries and igniting brand success,” said Sharon Richey, managing director of Because.