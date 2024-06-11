Bastion Appoints Alexandra O’Neil As Head Of Brand Marketing

Integrated agency Bastion has appointed Alexandra O’Neil as its new head of brand marketing.

Based in Sydney, O’Neilwill be responsible for all marketing communications for the Australian and New Zealand markets, driving brand strategy and business growth alongside Bastion’s executive team.

With eight years of experience establishing brand narratives in the marketing industry, O’Neil was the former group marketing manager for Solotel Group, developing effective revenue-building marketing and PR strategies designed to positively impact business growth, visibility, reputation and relevance.

Developing numerous rebrand developments and strategic collaborations, Alex has worked with leading brands including Moet Hennessy, Bacardi, Adidas, Levi’s, SXSW, Sydney WorldPride, NSW Government, CUB and Lion Nathan.

“It’s an exciting move to Bastion and I look forward to working with a team focused on creativity and strategy. As head of brand marketing, I’ll be focusing on building the Bastion brand, growing our industry position, and communicating our brand narrative to the market” said O’Neil.

Prior to her time at Solotel Group, Alex was part of Crown’s Business Development and Marketing team enhancing corporate channels through events and brand partnerships such as McCarroll Ferrari, Tiffany & Co., Merivale, Camilla, Chadstone, V8 Supercars and Registered Club Sectors in NSW and QLD.

Managing director of experience – growth, Matt McCann, says the appointment is in line with the agency’s plans to conceptualise a marketing strategy for ANZ after incredible growth over the past 12 months.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have found someone of Alex’s calibre to join the team. She is moving from an amazing career in hospitality at Solotel Group as Marketing Manager where she managed multiple brands,” said McCann.

“With exciting announcements coming from Bastion locally and globally, the role required someone with an acute ability to understand the operational needs of a multifaceted full-service marketing and communications agency like Bastion and the impactful work we do under one holistic umbrella.”

Alex’s appointment follows Bastion’s announcement of Cheuk Chiang as the new ANZ CEO and the agency’s acquisition of Award-Winning Digital Creative Agency AnalogFolk Australia, as part of their plans for significant growth within the industry.