AWARD Gold Pencil Winners To Be Announced On 17 August

The AWARD Awards winners are set to be announced in a virtual and in-person event next month as part of This Way Up, Australia’s Advertising Festival of Creativity, taking place at Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA).

The Bronze and Silver winners will be revealed on Tuesday 15 and Wednesday 16 August in two virtual events which will also showcase the campaigns that have been awarded at least a silver with the potential to win gold.

The Gold and Special Award winners will be revealed at the MCA in the evening of Thursday 17 August.

AWARD chair Cam Blackley said: “Tuning into our two live-streamed announcements on August 15 and 16 will be the only way to find out if you’re in the running to win gold this year, so make sure you grab your team and are part of the online festivities.

“It’ll be a great opportunity to view all the work awarded at the 44th AWARD Awards before the industry comes together to celebrate this year’s Gold and Special winners at This Way Up.”

Gold and Special Awards presented on the night include The Grand Award, The Grand Strategy Award, Individual Agency of the Year, Agency Network of the Year, Rising Star Award/Breakthrough Agency, Production Company of the Year, Individual Creative or Team of the Year and Emerging Creative or Team of the Year.

AWARD will also announce AWARD School 2023’s national top student in spotlighting the industry’s most exciting and emerging creative talent.