Awaken Secures Digital Media Account For Smeg

Full-service media agency, Awaken, has secured the digital media account for iconic global appliance brand, Smeg, following a competitive pitch process.

Awaken won the account with its strategic plan to support the brand’s digital journey, with the Smeg team impressed by Awaken’s strong leadership across research, insights, strategy, technology and AI.

Under its new remit, Awaken will use its digital media expertise to support Smeg’s ecommerce sales and deepen its retail attribution.

The agency’s digital activity will directly support and enhance Smeg’s strong bricks-and-mortar retailer offering for a true omnichannel shopping experience.

Smeg is an Italian home appliance manufacturers globally. Founded in 1948, the company now makes both residential, commercial and professional (food service) appliances, with an extensive international sales network. The brand has become renowned for its iconic 50s style design, bringing classic Italian style to the heart of the home, with a wide range of high-quality products. In

Australia, Smeg is available at most major appliance retailers.

“Awaken is the perfect strategic partner to enhance our digital offering, using their deep knowledge and experience to improve our online connection with our audience and grow our brand consideration and revenue streams. We’re excited to have an agency partner that is well-placed to spearhead our digital evolution and transformation, as we look to connect with our customers across a multitude of channels,” said Smeg head of marketing and product, Nick Elgin.

“For more than 70 years, Smeg has been leading the way with its products, and we’re excited to be apart of that journey,” said Awaken CEO, Chris Parker.

“Smeg and Awaken share a commitment to innovation, representation, and pairing creativity with genuine human connection, making for a closely aligned partnership. Our goal now is to bring our digital expertise to the business to help propel Smeg forward in the digital space. We’ll be leveraging our skills across audience insights, data, reporting, and technology to scale Smeg’s online consumer activity”.

The appointment is effective immediately.