Avenue C Pockets QuickBooks Media Account

Avenue C has won the QuickBooks media account, with incumbent UM losing out in a multi-agency competitive pitch.

Avenue C will take on the duties of managing all media for QuickBooks, excluding SEM. The incumbent was UM, and the win follows a multi-agency competitive pitch. It follows another recent win for the North Sydney agency after B&T revealed that it had won the media account for KitchenAid.

QuickBooks, an accounting software package developed and marketed by Intuit, has been a staple for small and medium-sized businesses, accountants and advisors since its introduction in 1992. Offering both on-premises and cloud-based versions, QuickBooks facilitates various financial functions such as business payments, bill management, and payroll.

Jane Merrick, marketing director at Intuit Australia said: “Avenue C’s offering intrigued us, as it’s a unique media agency proposition within the Australian market. The level of industry knowledge relevant to our category and proven success in growing similar business’s bottom line impressed us from the outset. This coupled with what we feel was an unparalleled strategic direction within the pitch process, gave us the confidence that the partnership will enable us to deliver on our commercial objectives.

“Having the continuity of stakeholders that oversee strategy, implementation, and reporting, creates a well informed and seamless operation. This appealed to us over the multiple layers of seniority and complexity in a traditional media house, where continuity can get lost throughout the go-to-market process.”

“From the moment we met Jane, AJ and the team we knew we were the right partner for the Intuit business – they are an awesome team with similar values to our business, as well as a challenger brand anchored in reaching Aussie SMBs, accountants and advisors – so right within our wheelhouse. We are excited with the partnership and look forward to growing and showcasing the QuickBooks’ offerings in the Australian market” said Will Chapman, managing partner, Avenue C.