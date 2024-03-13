Avenue C Pockets QuickBooks Media Account

Avenue C Pockets QuickBooks Media Account
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Avenue C has won the QuickBooks media account, with incumbent UM losing out in a multi-agency competitive pitch.

Avenue C will take on the duties of managing all media for QuickBooks, excluding SEM.  The incumbent was UM, and the win follows a multi-agency competitive pitch. It follows another recent win for the North Sydney agency after B&T revealed that it had won the media account for KitchenAid. 

QuickBooks, an accounting software package developed and marketed by Intuit, has been a staple for small and medium-sized businesses, accountants and advisors since its introduction in 1992. Offering both on-premises and cloud-based versions, QuickBooks facilitates various financial functions such as business payments, bill management, and payroll.

Jane Merrick, marketing director at Intuit Australia said: “Avenue C’s offering intrigued us, as it’s a unique media agency proposition within the Australian market. The level of industry knowledge relevant to our category and proven success in growing similar business’s bottom line impressed us from the outset. This coupled with what we feel was an unparalleled strategic direction within the pitch process, gave us the confidence that the partnership will enable us to deliver on our commercial objectives.

“Having the continuity of stakeholders that oversee strategy, implementation, and reporting, creates a well informed and seamless operation. This appealed to us over the multiple layers of seniority and complexity in a traditional media house, where continuity can get lost throughout the go-to-market process.”

“From the moment we met Jane, AJ and the team we knew we were the right partner for the Intuit business – they are an awesome team with similar values to our business, as well as a challenger brand anchored in reaching Aussie SMBs, accountants and advisors – so right within our wheelhouse. We are excited with the partnership and look forward to growing and showcasing the QuickBooks’ offerings in the Australian market” said Will Chapman, managing partner, Avenue C.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Avenue C Quickbooks

Latest News

Gordon Ramsay & Janine Allis Head Up Search For Australia’s Next Food Star
  • Media

Gordon Ramsay & Janine Allis Head Up Search For Australia’s Next Food Star

Australia’s newest entrepreneur hopefuls, looking to turn their dreams into reality, will put everything on the line in Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, a brand-new series for the 9Network, premiering Tuesday, March 26, at 7.30 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now. Breaking into the multi-billion-dollar food and beverage industry can be an impossible feat unless you’re […]

Great Southern Bank Extends Investment In Carlton FC
  • Campaigns

Great Southern Bank Extends Investment In Carlton FC

Great Southern Bank has announced the extension of its Co-Major Partnership with the Carlton Football Club in a move that will see the bank’s name proudly displayed on the front of the Club’s away guernsey and back of the home guernsey for at least the next four seasons until 2027. The bank’s logo will also […]

Est Living Launches New Digital-Design Hub
  • Media

Est Living Launches New Digital-Design Hub

Australian design publication est living has announced the relaunch of its digital design hub, estliving.com. Following comprehensive consumer research conducted in 2023, estliving.com has engineered a new design resource that is visual-first, features improved user interface and experience and elevated editorial integration. Launched February 22, 2024, the new offering has been orchestrated with the expertise […]

Bazaarvoice Redefines The Shopping Experience With New AI-Powered Features
  • Technology

Bazaarvoice Redefines The Shopping Experience With New AI-Powered Features

Bazaarvoice has introduced three new capabilities powered by Bazaarvoice HarmonyAI, the intelligent engine fuelling all of the company’s current and upcoming AI-driven capabilities. “It was beyond helpful how it automatically inserts captions that work well with our Instagram page. Everything worked amazingly with the right number of hashtags and emojis. This feature saves time and […]

Guenther Steiner Joins Channel 10 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Coverage
  • Media

Guenther Steiner Joins Channel 10 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Coverage

Formula 1 legend Guenther Steiner (lead image) will join 10’s coverage for the 2024 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix, live and free on 10 and 10 Play. Steiner will appear on Friday, March 22, Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24. A former Formula 1 team principal and globally renowned expert with over 30 […]