Avenue C Nabs Paula Lopes From KINESSO

Independent media agency, Avenue C, has announced the appointment of Paula Lopes as Digital Director.

Paula, a seasoned professional with over 17 years experience in the media industry, joins Avenue C from her role as Chief Operations Manager of KINESSO (merger of Reprise, Matterkind, and Kinesso specialities).

Paula’s extensive background includes senior roles at Ikon, UM and Reprise Digital, where she demonstrated her leadership and expertise in media strategy, planning, and operations. As the new Digital Director at Avenue C, Paula will be responsible for spearheading the planning, buying, and reporting across all digital mediums, leveraging her deep knowledge of the digital ecosystem.

Avenue C operates with a flat structure that allows experts to excel in their core craft across their business patch. Paula’s addition to the team reinforces the agency’s commitment to delivering exceptional digital solutions for clients.

“We are so excited to have Paula join us at Avenue C, adding further strength to the agency with her wealth of media experience, working across a number of categories and markets, as well as a deep expertise within the digital ecosystem,” said Daniel Cutrone, managing partner at Avenue C.

“With Paula, our digital product is spearheaded by an extremely strong team; including Paula, who now joins our two other Digital Directors, Mark Zala and Chris Zoomerschoe,” Cutrone added.

“I am thrilled to embark on this journey with Avenue C, reconnecting with my enthusiasm for digital craft and client engagement. I am eager to immerse myself in the heart of business once again, fostering an environment where ideas and solutions can flourish efficiently. The opportunity to navigate with agility, unburdened by excessive layers, is particularly appealing and I look forward to contributing my skills and passion, finding a balance that allows me to stay closely connected to the work I love. Joining a team of high-level experts whom I already know, admire, and respect makes this new chapter even more exciting,” said Lopes.

Paula will join Avenue C on January 8.