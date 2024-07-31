ANZ & Hendrick’s Gin All Ears For CRA’s “Power Of Radio” Campaign

The experts behind some of Australia’s most loved and trusted brands have put their voices to a new series of radio ads, as Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA) launches its Power of Radio campaign.

Created by Eardrum, the first phase of the campaign focuses on ANZ and Hendrick’s, taking a behind-the-scenes look at why their campaigns have used radio to talk directly to their consumer targets.

Jo Dick, chief commercial officer of Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA), said the Power of Radio was created to support groundbreaking research that showed radio has the power to double a campaign’s effectiveness. “We wanted to amplify the message that investing just 11 per cent of a campaign budget in radio can double its impact, so we have collaborated with these trusted and respected brands to demonstrate the true Power of Radio in action,” Dick said.

ANZ head of marketing (Commercial & Private Bank) Lucy Gribble said radio was a key element when advertising ANZ’s online business lending platform GoBiz. “We know small business owners are busy, time poor and on-the-go, so radio is a great avenue to reach them when they’re going about their normal day-to-day business. Additionally, business owners are such a broad audience that we like to use multiple channels to reach them”.

Marketing manager on Hendrick’s Gin & Innovation at William Grant & Sons, Nathan James said the power of radio was in its timing. “We use radio to speak to consumers at the most appropriate time of day – ‘gin o’clock’. It was about owning the occasion, so radio was a natural channel to pick for us. It was important to us to use audio that captured our unique tone of voice and conveyed the feeling of refreshment”.

“The best endorsement for radio advertising are all the successful brands that regularly use the medium. During the making of the campaign, it was great to hear how these smart marketers have harnessed radio’s power to achieve a variety of marketing objectives. In fact, we had so much material, we could have made a campaign out of each advertiser,” said Ralph van Dijk, founding creative director at Eardrum.