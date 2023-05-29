Australia’s Most Mentioned Brands On Instagram Revealed
According to a new analysis from HypeAuditor, a leading AI analytics platform, some of Australia’s most iconic events and festivities are among the most talked about brands on Instagram along with department stores such as Kmart and Target and Australia’s top supermarkets Woolworths and Coles when it comes to influencer marketing.
Since the start of 2023, Australian Open, Sydney WorldPride, Melbourne Fashion Festival, Sydney Mardi Gras and Adelaide Fringe Festival have attracted some of the highest number of organic and paid tags or mentions on the social media platform by influencers.
While Kmart, Target, Woolworths, Coles and Bunnings maintained their spots in the Top 10 brands with the most mentions since 2022, sporting events and festivities have kicked fashion brands to the curb. Brands such as Glassons and Princess Polly Boutique were featured in the Top 10 brand mentions in last year’s analysis but did not make it this year.
Sydney WorldPride tops the rank in terms of mentions by unique influencers on Instagram, boosted by a paid partnership with Amex. WorldPride usually takes place once every two years, in a different city around the world, and 2023 was the first in Australia as well as in the Southern Hemisphere, attracting lots of global attention. Some prominent Australian influencers with a global reach such as The Veronicas, Kylie Minogue and Dannii Minogue posted about the event on their Instagram page, reaching 6.7 million people.
Adelaide Fringe Festival, Melbourne Fashion Festival and Australian Open raked in 1340, 1267 and 1107 mentions respectively and a combined reach of 13.6 million.
Alexander Frolov, CEO and co-founder, HypeAuditor commented, “This year’s analysis of the brands with the most mentions from influencers in Australia reflect a shift in how Aussies have fun. Major events such as WorldPride, Melbourne Fashion Festival and Australian Open receiving the most mentions on social media is an indication that travel, whether overseas or interstate, is back to normal following the two-year hiatus and so are events that attract big crowds, and brands are working with influencers accordingly.
“During the first half of 2022 where people were still unsure about the state of the pandemic, shopping was considered one of the safest activities that you could do without leaving your home. Therefore fashion brands, department stores, supermarkets were capitalising on this trend with their influencer marketing efforts”.
From January to April, Woolworths mentions on Instagram achieved the highest Earned Media Value (EMV) of $4.2 million followed by Kmart delivering $1.6 million in EMV. This highlights the brands’ continued appeal and the quality of their audiences.
For the full details of the top ten, including reach, mentions, the number of influencers promoting them and EMV, see below:
