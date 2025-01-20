Australia’s ESafety Commissioner Launches Campaign To Promote Internet Safety Via Circul8

Safer Internet Day is on Tuesday 11 February 2025 and brings communities, schools, organisations and families from more than 180 countries together to raise awareness of online safety issues and work towards a safer internet. The eSafety Commissioner has lead a new campaign calling on all Australians to ‘help make the Internet a safer, more positive place’.

The campaign runs across five lead animations in owned and paid social channels with a full campaign kit to support. The campaign media runs until 11th February with media through UM.

“As an agency that was a pioneer of social and digital marketing over 17 years ago, this campaign is very close to our heart. We have always believed in the power of the internet to be a positive force. But that also means taking on the downsides to ensure everyone is safe and able to benefit. So we are proud to be helping promote Safer Internet Day and to be doing it in a way that feels so creatively right for the digital world,” Alana Stocks, managing director and founder of Circul8 said.

With the insight that much digital behaviour is invisible as it is experienced primarily individually, Circul8’s strategy was to shed light on how close we may be to risk without knowing it.

Using research provided by the eSafety Commissioner, the creative uses animated emoji pie-charts that reveal the statistical extent of the risks we face such as 70 per cent of Australian adults having had at least one negative online experience, 32 per cent of gamers aged 8-17 being bullied while playing games online and over 30 per cent of LGBTIQ+ teens experiencing hate speech online

The resolve is to ‘make the internet a safer, more positive place’ by getting involved with Safer Internet Day.

“While the internet opens up amazing opportunities to learn, work, and play, these benefits are often overshadowed by experiences of harm and abuse. Safer Internet Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about the range of harms occurring online and, crucially, remind everyone that help, support and advice are available. This year’s campaign helps drive home why we need to make the internet a safer, more positive place with emotionally engaging creative that is relevant to eSafety’s audiences,” Tim Whiddon, eSafety executive manager, strategic communications added.

Credits:

Client: eSafety Commissioner

Agency Credits: Circul8

Media agency: UM