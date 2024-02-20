Australian Ethical Launches Evocative New Brand Campaign, Via Paper Moosse

Ethical investment firm, Australian Ethical has launched an evocative new brand campaign via B Corp agency Paper Moose.

The campaign showcases the positive influence that ethical investing can have on the health of people, planet and animals. The campaign will roll out over BVOD, OOH, digital and social.

Brad Bennett, head of client success, Paper Moose: “Investing with Australian Ethical allows each of us to harness the power of money to deliver both returns and positive change for people, planet and animals which is pretty rad.”

Showcasing awe-inspiring footage sourced from a variety of nature photographers, the campaign champions the rich beauty and life on our planet, positioning ethical investments as one way to help it to thrive.

Says Maria Loyez, Chief Customer Officer, Australian Ethical: “We love the natural beauty and the sense of a community movement in this vibrant campaign. We want all Australians to know that ethical investing has the power to grow your money and influence change, and the more people that switch to ethical options, the bigger difference they could potentially make.”

Guided by its Ethical Charter, using proprietary research carried out by its ethics team, Australian Ethical invests in sustainable assets and companies that it believes will generate long-term growth. It steers away from companies that have a detrimental impact on people, planet and animals – in the belief that shifting this capital can influence them to change course, and they also work to influence positive change at a corporate level.

Credits

Client: Australian Ethical

Chief Customer Officer: Maria Loyez

Acting Head of Brand: Sybil Williams

Agency/ Production: Paper Moose

Executive Creative Director: Nick Hunter

Head of Client Success: Brad Bennett

Creative Director: Jeremy Willmott

Senior Creative: Pete Saladino

Creative: Jazz Twemlow

Design Director: Georgia Shillington

Designers: Tchaan Wilson-Townsend, Evelyn Tran

Strategist: Catherine D’Souza

Senior Account Director: Brigitte Harbrow

Senior Integrated Producer: Jon Buchan

Animators: Tom Spiers, Denys Nichele

Editor: Oliver Trauth-Goik

Retoucher: Alex Reznick

Colourist: Justin Tran

Composer, Sound Design & Mix: Caleb Jacobs

Media: Benedictus Media