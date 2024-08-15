AANA Welcomes Four New Board Members

Gillian Franklin, Jeff Krug, Leisa Bacon, and Suzana Ristevski have joined the group of senior marketers and industry leaders guiding AANA’s mission to shape the future of a trusted and sustainable marketing industry in Australia that drives business growth.

“I’m delighted to welcome Gillian, Jeff, Leisa, and Suzana to the AANA board. Their impressive skills and expertise will seamlessly complement the high calibre of directors already on the board as we strive to continuously grow and improve as Australia’s leading marketing industry body. Together, they bring a wealth of experience across marketing, advertising, customer, and governance. Leisa and Suzana are some of the most respected marketing chiefs in Australia, while Gillian and Jeff’s stellar careers at executive and board level will enhance our non-executive director strength,” said Martin Brown, chair of the AANA board.

Suzana Ristevski, country marketing manager, ANZ, Google, has extensive experience growing businesses and brands across multiple industry segments including financial services, telecommunications, private health insurance, and industrials. Suzana has worked in organisations such as NAB, GE, Optus Telecommunications, Medical Benefits Fund, and 20th Century Fox in London.

“I am excited to be part of the AANA board. The AANA holds a pivotal role in shaping the future of the advertising industry. I’m hoping we can continue to contribute to the growth, prosperity and reputation of all Australian advertisers,” Ristevski told B&T.

Gillian Franklin, independent director, has joined the board with over 30 years of experience across various industries as a commercial executive, CEO, and non-executive director. Gillian’s impressive executive career, including at Revlon, Creative Brands her role as founder of The Heat Group, and her extensive portfolio of directorships make her a valuable addition to AANA’s board and governance.

Jeff Krug, independent director, is an established chief financial officer (CFO) and director with over 40 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industries. He is renowned for his commitment to guiding companies towards achieving their missions and fostering growth. Jeff is adept at navigating intricate financial landscapes, boasting extensive expertise in mergers and acquisitions, budgetary controls, and risk management. His strategic acumen extends across international borders, encompassing regions such as Japan, Africa, New Zealand, and Australia.

Leisa Bacon, director of audiences at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), is a brand and customer experience evangelist with decades of experience at brands such as P&G and the Coca-Cola Company.